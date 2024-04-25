BMW i4 electric sedan receives minimal styling tweaks and feature updates

BMW has taken the wrap off its updated iteration of the i4 electric sedan, which comes with few subtle changes over the outgoing model. The updated BMW i4 sedan comes with some staying tweaks including new LED lights at the exterior, while the interior of the car has received the latest touchscreen infotainment system offering charging-optimised route planning. The German luxury car brand has stated that it plans to start delivery of the new BMW i4 sedan from July this year.

2024 BMW i4: Exterior

The BMW i4 has always been a unique-looking car, especially because of its front profile that features the large signature kidney grille of the OEM. The updated iteration of the sedan looks similar to the outgoing model, but the key changes that took place here are the headlights. While the actual headlamp housing looks to be identical, the high and low beams are now both generated through a single LED module, claims the OEM. This results in a new vertical arrow-shaped light signature for the LED daytime running lights and indicators. Besides that, the car also comes with a new matte chrome grille surround.

Moving to the rear profile, the car has received minimal changes including a new gloss black diffuser in the lower bumpers. BMW is offering the customers of the i4 option to buy Laserlight taillights. The carmaker is offering some new alloy wheel designs for the customers as well. However, apart from these, the car looks the same as the outgoing version.

2024 BMW i4: Interior

Just like the exterior, the cabin of the updated BMW i4 too carries minimal visual changes. The curved touchscreen infotainment system now comes with an upgraded operating system, simplifying the menu structure. Also, a major update is the new routing system for the built-in navigation function, which can now incorporate charging stops on long journeys. BMW claims that the new i4 can estimate the state of charge along the journey and update the route accordingly. This feature certainly comes as a useful one, but Tesla has been using this feature for the Model 3 EV for years.

While the standard BMW i4 doesn't carry many changes inside its cabin, the M Performance and M Sport versions of the car come with new velour-like upholstery christened Performtex. Also, there’s a new M steering wheel with a sporty flat-bottomed design. Other changes incorporated into the sporty versions of i4 include a new vent controller design.

2024 BMW i4: Powertrain

The new BMW i4 carries absolutely no change on the powertrain front. It gets the same motor and battery options as before. The updated electric sedan has eDrive35 and eDrive40 in the regular i4 portfolio, and the high-performance M50 at the top of the line-up.

The BMW i4 eDrive30 churns out 282 bhp and comes powered by the smallest battery of the trio, offering a range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge. The BMW i4 eDrive40 pumps out more power at 335 bhp but has a bigger battery pack, which means it can go up to 600 kilometres between charges. The M50 is by far the most powerful version of the BMW i4 and it generates 536 bhp peak power but offers a maximum range of 521 kilometres on a single charge.

First Published Date: