BMW i3: Electric 3-series to debut in 2026. Here’s what to expect

BMW is making a significant push towards electric mobility with the introduction of the Neue Klasse platform. This dedicated electric architecture marks a strategic shift for the brand, with India being a key market in its future plans. One of the key models to be spawned out of the new platform is the i3 electric sedan positioned as the electric counterpart to the popular 3 Series.

The BMW i3 based on the Vision Neue Klasse concept will make its global debut in 2026 and will compete in the market with the likes of Tesla Model 3,

The BMW i3 will utilise the new Neue Klasse platform, distinct from the quirky electric hatchback that previously shared its name. This platform will allow BMW to maintain its dual-platform strategy, where the i3 will coexist alongside the gasoline-powered 3 Series, similar to how the iX1 complements the X1 model. The i3 will join the lineup of electric offerings from BMW, including SUVs like the iX3, iX4 and iX5.

Design and technology

The BMW i3's design, influenced by the Vision Neue Klasse concept, will align with the Neue Klasse aesthetic while retaining unique elements. A report by Carscoops stated that the focus will be on clean lines and bold surfaces, featuring the iconic BMW design cues like the kidney grille and Hofmeister kink.

The interior is expected to be a tech showcase, featuring the new BMW Panoramic Vision interface with a revamped iDrive operating system. This system offers a customisable augmented reality experience, catering to the growing tech-savvy customer base. The cabin boasts features like multi-function massaging seats and a futuristic wraparound dashboard, offering a blend of advanced technology, luxury, and comfort that caters to discerning Indian buyers.

Performance and range

The Neue Klasse platform's flexibility allows for both single and dual-motor setups, catering to rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive preferences. Power outputs are likely designated by BMW's familiar numbering system, with potential models ranging from the BMW i3 30 to the high-performance BMW i3 M50.

BMW's recent partnership with Rimac Technology could bring additional efficiency gains beyond the announced cylindrical battery design. This design promises increased range, faster charging times, and potentially lower production costs, making the BMW i3 more competitive.

Entry-level models are expected to offer 300 bhp and utilise an 800-volt system, enabling fast charging and potentially exceeding a 800 kms driving range. This will be particularly helpful for countries like India where the EV charging infrastructure is still at a nascent stage, especially on highways.

The BMW i3's global arrival in 2026 positions BMW as a tough contender in the electric luxury car segment with competitors like the Audi A4 EV, Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV.

