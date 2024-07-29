BMW CE 04 hits Indian showrooms as most expensive electric scooter: Key facts

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW Motorrad has launched the BMW CE 04 electric scooter in India, which comes as the most expensive scooter in the country, irrespective of internal combustion engine-powered electric propulsion system powered vehicle categories. Priced at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW CE 04 electric scooter comes with a radical design. Also, it comes as a completely built unit (CBU) in India.
In fact, the BMW CE 04 is so costly that one can actually buy multiple cars at this price, while one can also purchase an electric car easily at a price lower than the electric scooter. The ultra-premium BMW CE 04 promises 130 kilometres of range on a single charge and comes with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features onboard.
Here are some key facts about the BMW CE 04.
The BMW CE 04 is nothing similar to the scooters available in the Indian market, be it electric or ICE-powered. The all-new BMW CE 04 is themed around a maxi scooter look but features more radical styling compared to even its ICE sibling C 400 GT, which is a maxi scooter priced at ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The CE 04 carries flat panels at the side profile, which is a distinctive element compared to other scooters. Besides that, the length of the scooter, and a bare rear wheel are other elements that grab attention.
The BMW CE 04 is the most expensive scooter in India, irrespective of the powertrain options. While its sibling BMW C 400 GT costs ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 04 is available at a price of ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom), taking the bar even higher. At this price, one can buy multiple electric scooters from different brands in India, and the CE 04 pricing is higher than that of many mass-market passenger vehicles in the country.
Despite being a luxury electric two-wheeler, the BMW CE 04 promises only a 130-kilometre range on a single charge, which is significantly lower than Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 offers. The Vida V1 offers a 165-kilometre range on a single charge, while the Ola S1 Pro promises an even higher range at 195 kilometres on a fully charged battery.
The permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor paired with an 8.9 kWh 148-volt battery onboard the BMW CE 04 churns out 41.42 bhp peak power and 62 Nm of maximum torque. The electric scooter is capable of running at an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph. Also, it can sprint 0-50 kmph in 2.6 seconds.