BMW CE 04 electric scooter teased ahead of India launch, has 129 km of range

BMW Motorrad has teased the launch of their first electric scooter launch for India. The manufacturer will be launching the CE 04 electric scooter in the Indian market on the 10th or 11th of December in Delhi. BMW Motorrad has already launched the CE 04 in the global market, in the US, the price of the BMW CE 04 starts at $ 11,795. As of now, it is not known what will be the price of the CE 04 when it launches in the Indian market.

Being an electric scooter, the most important thing that everyone asks about is the riding range. BMW Motorrad claims a riding range of 129 km or 80 miles, according to WMTC cycle. The battery pack takes 4 hours and 20 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent whereas it from 0-80 per cent takes 3 hours and 30 minutes. The fast charger takes 1 hour and 40 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent whereas it can charge 0-80 per cent in 1 hour and 5 minutes.

BMW Motorrad is using a Permanent-magnet synchronous motor which is liquid-cooled. It is rated for 19.72 bhp of power. The maximum power output from the electric motor is 41.4 bhp at 4,900 rpm and the peak torque output of 61 Nm at 1,500 rpm.

The top speed of the electric scooter is limited to 120 kmph which is quite fast for an electric scooter. BMW CE 04 can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. The scooter comes with three riding modes, Eco, Rain and Road.

There is an LED headlamp, 10.25" TFT display including BMW Motorrad Connectivity, keyless ride, ABS, ASC, Electronic reverse and ventilated storage compartment with USB C. There are also some features and accessories that are sold as an option.

