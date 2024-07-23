BMW CE 04 all set for launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the German luxury carmaker, is set to make its foray into the Indian electric two-wheeler market with the launch of the CE 04 tomorrow. Positioned as a premium offering, the BMW CE 04 will be brought via the CBU route and is expected to be the most expensive electric scooter in the country. The bookings for the BMW CE 04 have already started.

Positioned as a premium offering, the BMW CE 04 will be brought via the CBU route and is expected to be the most expensive electric scooter in the cou

The BMW CE 04 boasts a distinctive design language that blends futuristic elements with maxi-scooter proportions. Its stance, characterised by a flat bench seat and a bulky front fascia, sets it apart from other electric scooters in the market. The scooter's dimensions, including a length of over two metres, contribute to its commanding presence.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING BMW CE-04 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 9.85 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING BMW CE-02 ₹ 5 - 6 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING BMW M3 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BMW X5 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr Compare View Offers BMW iX 111.5 kWh 111.5 kWh 635 km 635 km ₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr Compare View Offers

BMW CE 04: Power and range

Equipped with a liquid-cooled electric motor, the BMW CE 04 delivers a claimed power output of 41 bhp and a peak torque of 60 Nm. With an electronically limited top speed of 120 kmph and a 0-50 kmph sprint in a claimed time of 2.6 seconds, the scooter promises exhilarating performance. To suit varying riding conditions, BMW offers three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road.

Also Read : BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch tomorrow. Check details

The BMW CE 04's 8.9 kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a range of around 130 km on a single charge (WMTC cycle). For rapid replenishment, DC fast charging is supported, enabling a charge from 0-100 per cent in about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

BMW CE 04: Features

The BMW CE 04 is expected to be well feature laden. BMW has equipped the CE 04 with an array of features, including safety-focused elements like ABS, ASC, and traction control. A 10.25-inch TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity enhances the riding experience, while keyless ride and a ventilated storage compartment add convenience. Besides the CE04, BMW will also launch the 2024 5 series along with the Mini Cooper S and Mini Countryman E tomorrow.

First Published Date: