BMW CE 02 launched in India at 4.5 lakh. Check details

BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 02 in India. Sharing its underpinning with the TVS X electric scooter, the BMW CE 02 is priced at ₹4.5 lakh, e X -showroom. This makes it signifiacntly cheaper than the BMW CE 04 which was the first electric two wheeler launched in India by BMW Motorrad.

Interestingly, the CE 02 will be the first electric two wheeler by the German manufacturer to be produced in India. While the BMW CE 02 has been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad, it will be produced in Hosur, India by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company.

Unlike other two wheelers which are defined as either a scooter or a motorcycle, the BMW CE 02 has been termed as an urban commuter by the company. This is mostly due to the unique design of the two wheeler. Designed for city commutes,The BMW CE 02 boasts a sleek, minimalist design with simple construction and minimal bodywork. It features LED lighting, a flat single seat, and a battery and motor positioned directly underneath.

The BMW CE 02 as standard gets a blacked out treatment which includes black body panels with black seats and rims along with black and white body decals. The highline package adds a bit of colour to the package with white and teal stripes on the seats, body decal and the rims alongwith gold anodised forks at the front.

BMW CE 02: Features

The minimalist yet practical approach has been taken when it comes to the features list as well. For starters, it gets a 3.5 inch TFT instrument cluster which displays the essential information such as the speed, battery level, range and the riding mode. Speaking of the riding mode, the BMW CE 02 gets two riding modes as standard - ‘Flow’ which is equivalent to eco and ‘Surf’ which is similar to normal.

Opting for the highline package adds the ‘Flash’ which provides maximum performance with regenerative braking. The highline package also adds heated handles and mounting point for mobile phones. As standard it gets adjustable brake levers, LED lighting, keyless ride, USB-C socket and disc brakes at both the ends.

BMW CE 02: Specs

The BMW CE 02 underpins a tubular steel double loop frame and weighs in at 142 kgs. Sitting on 14 inch die-cast aluminium rims, the electric two wheeler gets telescopic forks at the front and directly linked shock absorber with adjustable spring base at the rear.)

BMW claims that the CE 02 can reach a top speed of 95 kmph

Propelling the BMW CE 02 is a PMS air-cooled electric motor. While globally it gets two battery pack options- 11 kW (14.7 bhp) and 4 kW (5.3 bhp), in India the BMW CE 02 gets two 1.96 kWh battery packs helping the two wheeler generate 14.7 bhp and 55 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 108 kms of single charge.

The company further claims that the two wheeler can go from a stand still to 50 kmph in 3 seconds and can reach up to a top speed of 95 kmph. The BMW CE 02 comes as standard with an external charger with a charging power of 0.9 kW while with the highline package customers get a quick charger with 1.5 kW charging power.

