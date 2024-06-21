BMW 1 Series EV in the works, may just be what younger buyers always wanted

BMW wants to play a stronger game in the field of electric vehicles (EVs) but instead of putting all its focus on top-end models like the iX and i7, the Germans are also keen on offering all-electric options to a younger-set of potential buyers. As such, the likes of the BMW 1 Series as well as BMW 2 Series will get battery power in the times to come.

BMW 1 Series EV is expected to roll out in select markets in 2027 while there will also be an electric version of the BMW 2 Series scheduled for 2028

As per a report published in Autocar UK, work on the electric BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series has already started at the company facility in Germany's Munich. Citing sources in the know of these developments, the report highlights that BMW plans to sell the electric versions of both models alongside the conventional variants that are powered by engines. And the first batch of electric BMW 1 Series may arrive in select markets as early as 2027 while the 2 Series EV will come in a year later.

It is further reported that both BMW 1 Series and 2 Series EVs will be based on the NBx platform which is tailor-made for smaller, front and all-wheel drive models.

At present, the most-affordable all-electric BMW anywhere in the world is the BMW iX1 all-electric SUV. In India, the model is priced upwards of ₹67 lakh (before taxes and subsidies). Then there is the BMW i4 that is offered from approximately ₹72 lakh (before taxes and subsidies). There is also the MINI Cooper SE which is priced at approximately ₹55 lakh. The MINI brand is owned by BMW.

But the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series could pack a far mightier punch than any of these models. And there are enough reasons why.

BMW 1 Series highlights:

The latest version of the BMW 1 Series was unveiled just earlier this month. A luxury hatchback, the BMW 1 Series looks sharper now because of a reworked grille and bumper, as well as a new set of alloys. There is also a new set of bumper and diffusers at the rear.

The electric version of the BMW 1 Series will obviously get updated elements on the outside as well as in the cabin to differentiate itself, although details have not yet been made official.

