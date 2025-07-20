Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition launched in India at 2.07 crore, wears a plethora of updates

Porsche has launched the Taycan 4S Black Edition in India, which comes as a stealthy-looking iteration of the electric flagship sedan of the German high-performance car manufacturer. Launched at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom), the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition is Rs 11 lakh expensive compared to the standard Taycan 4S.

Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition: Exterior

Interestingly, the special edition of the Porsche Taycan 4S has been launched in India alongside the Black Editions of the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models. Speaking of the design, the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition comes with a stealthy, high-gloss black styling. The Taycan 4S Black Edition sports visual enhancements with high-gloss black accents on the headlamps, badges, front bumper, side skirts, diffuser, window surrounds, exterior mirror caps, and 21-inch aero wheels. The headlights feature a smoky finish, and there are optional puddle lamps as well, which come projecting the Porsche brand logo.

Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition: Interior

Not only the exterior, but the interior of the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition also comes wearing a special treatment. It gets exclusive two black Race-tex (Alcantara/leatherette) trim choices, along with dual monotone leather options. The interior replicates the layout and equipment similar to the standard iteration of the Taycan 4S sedan. It gets features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS suite, four-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and 14-way power-adjustable front seats, among others.

Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition remains unchanged. It carries the same powertrain as the standard version of the electric car. The Taycan 4S Black Edition retains its dual motor setup, churning out a combined output of 590 bhp power and 710 Nm of maximum torque from the 105 kWh battery pack. The electric sedan is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and supports rapid charging via a 320 kW DC fast charger.

