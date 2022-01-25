Bhavish Aggarwal hints about an Ola electric car in offing

HT Auto
Ola Electric might launch a battery-electric car sometime in 2023.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 09:36 AM
After entering the electric scooter segment, OIa is planning to launch an electric car. (AFP)
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal just hinted that an electric car from the ride-hailing startup turned EV manufacturer is in offing. Responding to a Tweet Aggarwal wrote that the person who purchased a Tata Nexon EV and an Ola S1 e-scooter would next buy an Ola electric car.

“Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car," wrote Bhavish Aggarwal in his Tweet.

The ride-hailing service aggregator startup that has established itself in the Indian market for several years now, has entered the EV manufacturing business last year. It launched Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, which are made in India and have received a pretty good response. Now, the company is aiming to tap the electric car segment as well. Ola CEO previously indicated that the company is gearing up to launch its electric car by 2023.

Aggarwal also said that Ola's first electric car will be out in 2023 and the project would be backed by Japan's Softbank Group. He further emphasised that the company aims to make India a global electric vehicle hub. However, Ola is yet to reveal any further detail about its upcoming electric car.

The Ola electric car is likely to be built at the EV manufacturer's factory in Tamil Nadu. This manufacturing facility is currently claimed as the world's largest plant for electric scooters.

Demands for electric vehicles have been increasing fast in India. The country is expected to witness major growth in electric vehicles owing to the high price of petrol and diesel, lower cost of ownership for EVs compared to ICE vehicles, tightening emission restrictions and growing concern around vehicular emission that contributes to global warming.

Meanwhile, Ola has recently entered the business of selling pre-owned cars in India under its new wing Ola Cars. This vertical sells used cars in several cities across India.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Elecric Bhavish Aggarwal electric vehicles electric cars electric mobility EV electric scooters
