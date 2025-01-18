BYD Sealion 7 makes India debut, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025

BYD Sealion 7: Design

The BYD Sealion 7 comes as a four-door electric SUV with a coupe-like roofline, in line with many other contemporary cars. The Sealion 7 comes incorporating the Chinese carmaker's signature BYD front profile design with sweptback LED headlights along with LED daytime running lights (DRL). It gets flared wheel arches with black cladding, while at the back, the BYD Sealion 7 features wraparound LED taillights connected by a sleek LED light bar, a dual-tone rear bumper, and a roof spoiler. It will be available in four different colour choices.

BYD Sealion 7: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the cabin of the BYD Sealion 7 sports a flat-bottom steering wheel with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, just like its other siblings. Other features inside the cabin of this EV include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display. Also, it gets an ADAS suite.

BYD Sealion 7: Powertrain and specifications

The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in both RWD and AWD configurations. There will be two different battery pack choices. The RWD model gets an 82.5 kWh battery pack, promising 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of running up to 482 kilometres on a single charge.

The AWD model of the Sealion 7 gets a bigger 91.3 kWh battery pack that enables the EV to generate 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The AWD model is capable of running up to 502 kilometres. The OEM is offering home chargers free.

