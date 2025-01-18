HT Auto
Toyota Urban BEV concept breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 14:55 PM
Sharing the platform, design philosophy, interior and features, the Toyota Urban BEV is slated to go on sale in the international market in mid-2025 i
Toyota has showcased the upcoming Urban BEV at the Auto Expo 2025.
Toyota has showcased the upcoming Urban BEV at the Auto Expo 2025.

Toyota Urban BEV is possibly going to be the cheapest electric car from the Japanese carmaker when it launches later this year in the European market. While it remains a question if Toyota will launch the electric SUV in India, the automaker has showcased the Urban BEV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Interestingly, the Toyota Urban BEV is showcased at the same event where the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, on which the Toyota EV is based and the first-ever electric car from Suzuki has broken its shell.

Toyota Urban BEV: Design

By being based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Toyota Urban BEV shares the same design philosophy, but with distinct elements. On the design front, the Toyota Urban BEV comes having a strong resemblance to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara barring the redesigned front profile, different LED DRLs and LED headlamps. Also, it has a different alloy wheel design, tweaked rear profile, and Toyota badging all around. It gets a thick black cladding all around.

Also Read : Get the latest updates from the Bharat Mobility Expo

Toyota Urban BEV: Interior and features

Not only the exterior but the interior of both the Toyota Urban BEV and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are similar. Despite the distinct appearances, the interior of the Toyota Urban BEV comes nearly identical to the e Vitara. It features a layered dashboard with an all-black theme inside the cabin.

Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV makes debut as concept car | Maruti e Vitara’s doppelganger | Auto Expo 2025

The feature list includes dual screens combining the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround view camera, ADAS suite and electric parking brake with auto hold function among others.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner become dearer with price hikes. Here's how much they cost now

Toyota Urban BEV: Powertrain and specifications

The Toyota Urban BEV has two different battery pack options – a 49 kWh unit and a 61 kWh unit. While the smaller battery pack gets an FWD drivetrain, the bigger one comes exclusively with an AWD drivetrain. The electric powertrain churns out 184 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 14:55 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Toyota Urban Cruiser EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Toyota Urban BEV

