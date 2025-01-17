Auto Expo 2025: MG M9 electric MPV unveiled with nearly 500-km range, India launch soon

JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off the M9 limousine electric MPV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday (January 17) as its fifth electric car for the Indian customers. The M9 electric MPV will be a premium offering from the brand and will be sold along with the Cyberster electric sports car through its premium MG Select stores across India. The carmaker is expected to launch the M9 electric MPV around March this year while reservations for the model begin today.

With the launch of the M9 limousine electric MPV, MG Motor aims to ride on the EV momentum it has achieved through the success of the Windsor EV in recent months. The M9 limousine electric MPV will also join the likes of ZS EV and Comet EV in MG Motor’s EV portfolio in India and is expected to rival the likes of the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 9, BYD Sealion 7 among others when launched.

MG M9: Exterior design and dimensions

The three-row, seven-seater M9 electric MPV stands 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height. It offers a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, promising enough space for passengers and luggage inside. In terms of exterior design, the MG M9 looks like a typical MPV which offers automatic sliding doors to access the second and third rows of the vehicle. At the front, the EV comes with an LED light bar with turn signals, LED headlights with chrome outline and a closed trapezoidal grille. At the sides, the electric MPV stands on 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it offers vertical LED taillights and a connected LED light bar.

MG M9: Interior design and features

The interior of the MG M9 electric MPV is plush with ottoman seats in the second row. These seats offer several features including heating, cooling and massage functionalities. The EV offers a three-zone climate control that is controlled via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. The same screen can be used to control the massage modes as well. The rear seats also get individual entertainment screens. To make the EV feel roomy, MG Motor has added a dual-pane sunroof.

The front row offers a minimalist dashboard with two separate screens for infotainment and drive-related information. Climate control and other functions are offered with touch buttons under the infotainment screen. Both the front seats offer ventilation and electronic adjustments. The floating centre console houses two cupholders, a wireless charger as well as under-arm storage.

MG M9: Range, battery, performance

MG Motor will offer the M9 electric MPV with a massive 90 kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. MG says the battery can be fully recharged from 5 per cent in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging through which it can recharge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of power while the torque output peaks out at 350 Nm. The top speed of the M9 EV is 180 kmph.

MG Motor will showcase the M9 electric MPV at its pavilion from January 17 to January 22 during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The carmaker will showcase the M9 along with other models at Hall number 2 during the six-day event.

