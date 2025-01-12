MG Cyberster to Porsche Macan EV: Top luxury EVs to watch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place between 17th January to 22nd January. The yearly edition of the auto expo is set to bring a lot of excitement into the market with new products across various segments and price points. While we have already listed down the expected launched in the mass vehicle and two wheeler segment, here’s a look at what luxury cars are expected to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this time around

1 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details MG Cyberster Cited as one of the showstoppers for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be MG Cyberster. MG Cyberster combines electric and sportscar genres. The sleek silhouette and scissor doors are the design highlights for the Cyberster. The MG Cyberster will come with a 77 kWh battery pack that will have a claimed driving range of up to 570 km on a single charge. The top speed of the MG Cyberster is expected to be a little over 200 kmph. The carmaker had earlier said that the EV could accelerate from a complete stop to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. It will be sold exclusively through the new MG Select retail channel.

2 Speed 180 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details MG M9 The MG M9 limousine will put the carmaker in the luxury space taking on the Kia Carnival. The model promises to maximise comfort with features like ottoman seats in the second row, eight massage modes, three-zone climate control, and more, all of which can be controlled via the touchscreen panel on the handrail. The M9 will debut at Bharat Mobility and will be also sold via the premium MG Select dealerships.

3 Speed 260 kmph View Offers View More Details Porsche Macan EV The Porsche Macan EV, which was launched in India in early 2024 and will make its India debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The luxury electric SUV is priced between ₹1.21 crore and ₹1.68 crore, ex-showroom. The Porsche Macan EV gets a claimed range of up to 641 km. Notable features of the EV include a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit, an extra 10.9-inch display for the front passenger, along with automatic air conditioning and cruise control.

4 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Hyundai recently unveiled the Ioniq 9 electric SUV at the LA Auto Show 2024. The three-row IONIQ 9 is Hyundai’s new flagship SUV, and it is expected to be the showstopper for Hyundai at the Bharat Mobility show on January 17. The IONIQ 9 underpins the company’s E-GMP and features a 110.3 kWh battery pack, allowing for an WLTP-rated range of up to 620 km on a single charge. The SUV's smart charging architecture supports both 400V and 800V systems, allowing for rapid charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes when connected to a 350kW fast charger.

5 Speed Alert Me When Launched View More Details BYD Sealion 7 BYD India recently confirmed that the BYD Sealion 7 will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. BYD has also confirmed that the EV will be launched in India later this year. The company is expected to showcase the Euro-spec Sealion 7 version in India which comes with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants. The electric SUV also offers 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque. The BYD Sealion 7 comes equipped with batteries in two sizes. The rear-wheel-drive Comfort variant and the all-wheel-drive Design variant gets a 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor RWD version offers a range of 482 kms in a single charge while the dual-motor AWD promises 456 kms of range, according to the WLTP cycle. The top-of-the-range Excellence variant with AWD features gets a larger 91.3 kWh battery pack which promises a range of 502 kms in a single charge.

