Auto Expo 2025: Porsche Macan EV launched at 1.21 crore, gets 762 km with new design

The Porsche Macan EV has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and prices start from ₹1.21 crore (ex-showroom). The outgoing model was priced from ₹1.65 crore (ex-showroom) and was only offered in the Macan Turbo Electric variant with two trim levels. With the 2025 model year, the Macan EV is now offered in India in three trim levels and the top-spec Turbo Electric model is priced at ₹1.68 crore.

The Porsche Macan Turbo Electric makes 576 bhp in standard mode. This can be upped to 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque when Launch Control is turned on along with Overboost. In India, the Macan EV is offered in both standard RWD (base model) and 4S variants. The Turbo 4S makes 442 bhp in standard mode and sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds (claimed). The 4S further packs in Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. The all-electric SUV further features Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and rear-axle steering for enhanced chassis optimisation and performance.

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Charging and range

The Porsche Macan Turbo Electric has a 100 kWh battery pack, and the SUV is built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) design. With rapid charging support of up to 270 kW, the company claims that the electric SUV can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes. The overall WLTP range for this e-SUV is 518 km to 590 km, while the urban WLTP range is 670 km to 762 km.

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Design and features

The Macan EV carries over design cues from the Taycan and gets four LED elements for the DRLs. The main headlamp units are now fitted into the bumper. The rear end features a coupe-like design with a new set of connected LED taillights which bring a flatter design.

The interior brings a more premium look and feel as it now shares the design with the Porsche Cayenne. The cabin features a triple-screen display on the top-spec variant, while there is a 12.6-inch curved digital cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment display offered as standard. The front-row passenger can be treated with an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen as well.

