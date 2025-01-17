Auto Expo 2025: Honda QC1 launched at 90,000 with 80 km of range

Honda QC1 electric scooter has been launched at ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). The pricing was unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, January 17. The scooter was unveiled back in December 2024 and finally, we have the prices for it. Honda was already accepting bookings for the QC1 and deliveries will begin in February 2025.

What powers the Honda QC1?

Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh battery pack that is fixed. When compared, the Activa e: gets two 1.5 kWh battery packs that are swappable. The QC1 has a claimed range of 80 km on a full charge. It takes 6 hours and 50 minutes to fully charge the battery pack with the 330-watt charger that is supplied with the QC1. However, 0-80 per cent is achieved within 4 hours and 30 minutes.

How powerful is the Honda QC1?

Honda Q1 uses a hub-mounted BLDC electric motor that produces a max power output of 2.4 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 77 Nm. The top speed of the Honda QC1 is 50 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 9.7 sEconds.

What is the hardware on duty with the Honda QC1?

Honda QC1 is quite a basic electric scooter. It uses telescopic forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are performed 130 mm drum brake in the front while the rear drum brake measures 110 mm.

What are the features of the Honda QC1?

Honda Q1 offers a 5-inch negative LCD instrument cluster for the rider. It gets two riding modes - Eco and Standard, so there is no Sport mode which is available on the Activa e:. The underseat storage of the Honda QC1 measures 26 litres which is more than Activa e:. Apart from this, there is a small cubby space behind the front apron which is complemented by a USB charger to charge mobile devices. Honda has restricted the amount of features for the QC1 to keep the price in check.

Where is Honda QC1 manufactured?

The Honda QC1 is being produced at a facility located in Karnataka, close to Bengaluru. This plant is designed to meet both domestic and export demands.

