Auto Expo 2025: Exicom showcases advanced EV charging solutions at Bharat Mobility

Exicom, a leading name in EV charging and critical power solutions in India, introduced its latest innovation at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Saturday, January 18. The company showcased its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)-enabled EV charging solution which aims to integrate renewable energy with high-power public EV charging. This integrated charging solution aims to tackle the challenges that India’s current EV infrastructure faces.

The solution, called Harmony Boost, integrates solar power, grid input, and BESS with high-power dispensers which can deliver up to 400 kW per plug. Designed to address India’s growing demand for high-capacity EV charging, this system aims to reduce dependence on grid power while maximising the use of renewable energy.

Here are the latest updates from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

India's current EV infrastructure faces grid limitations and high costs for upgrades. Exicom's Harmony Boost aims to tackle these challenges by storing and managing both solar and grid power. With this, the system is capable of delivering reliable fast charging even during peak demand.

India’s EV infrastructure is additionally impacted by the country’s pollution levels, exacerbated by high temperatures and dust. Exicom’s new technology incorporates IP65-certified liquid-cooled batteries and liquid-cooled power electronics, aimed at ensuring reliability, low OEM costs, and enhanced longevity in challenging conditions.

Commenting on the solution, Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom said, “Achieving net zero carbon emissions in transportation is one of the primary concerns globally. Exicom’s Harmony Boost, a BESS-equipped EV charging station not only addresses the requirement of clean energy integration, but also offers effective load balancing, enhanced scalability, cost-savings and a superior charging experience. We hope to continue our meaningful contributions to India’s green mobility revolution and solve imminent and future challenges not only for our customers, but for the larger EV Charging ecosystem in India and across the world."

Exicom also showcased a distributed charging system that is available in various configurations for power levels of up to 400 kW per plug. This system can neatly integrate with the Harmony Boost technology and with this, the system is able to offer power-sharing capabilities aimed at reducing charging times and increasing operational efficiency.

