Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bharat Mobility 2025: Production Ready Tata Harrier Ev Breaks Cover

Bharat Mobility 2025: Production-ready Tata Harrier EV breaks cover

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 20:57 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Motors first showcased the model as a concept at Auto Expo 2023 and this is the production version of the offering, hinting at a launch later thi
...
The Tata Harrier EV has been revealed in the near-production guise and will possibly go on sale later this year

Tata Motors has pulled the wraps off the new Harrier EV at Auto Expo 2025. The automaker first showcased the model as a concept at Auto Expo 2023 and this is the production version of the offering, hinting at a launch later this year. The upcoming offering will be the newest addition to the midsize electric SUV segment when it goes on sale.

Tata Harrier EV gets closer to production

The production-spec Tata Harrier EV closely resembles the concept and is identical to the ICE version. The obvious changes include a revised grille and bumper, while the alloy wheels are aero-optimised to improve efficiency. The EV badge prominently shows on the front door and rear of the electric SUV.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility 2025: Tata Sierra ICE breaks cover in near-production guise

On the inside, too, the Harrier EV carries forward a lot from the diesel-powered SUV. A large 12.3-inch touchscreen takes centre stage on the dashboard and it also gets a touch-based panel for the HVAC controls. The Harrier EV also features vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, new terrain modes, connected car tech, over-the-air updates and cloud-connected telematics.

Tata Harrier EV: Cabin and features

The Tata Harrier EV's cabin retains many of the elements from the ICE counterpart. This includes the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and the new touch-based panel with haptic controls for the climate control function. The electric SUV will also come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, OTA updates, and more.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 - 23.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Safari EV
₹ 26 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 - 30.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Tata has not specified the exact details of the battery pack but the model is expected to pack about 500 km of range, while power will come from two electric motors, one on each axle, bringing all-wheel drive to the SUV.

The new Tata Harrier EV will take on the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and more in the segment. Prices are likely to be announced later this year with sales to begin soon after.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 20:57 PM IST
TAGS: tata harrier ev electric vehicle bharat mobility global expo 2025
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS