Auto Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access makes global debut with 95 km range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications. The new Suzuki e-Access will take on the Honda Activa e , Bajaj Chetak , TVS iQube , Ather Rizta , Ola S1 and the likes in the electric scooter segment.

The scooter gets three riding modes including Eco, Ride ‘A’ and Ride ‘B’ along with a reverse mode. The e-ACCESS will be offered in three dual-tone colour options – Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray and Pearl Jade Green/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray.

Suzuki e-Access Specifications

The upcoming Suzuki e-Access will draw power from a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack that will be fixed. The company claims a range of 95 km (IDC). Power will come from a 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) electric motor that churns out 15 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is limited to 71 kmph. The battery takes about 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent, while a full charge will take 6 hours and 42 minutes via a 240-watt portable charger. A fast charger will drop the charging time to 1 hour and 12 minutes (0-80 per cent) and 2 hours and 12 minutes (0-100 per cent).

Underpinning the Suzuki e-Access is a completely new platform. The electric scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm-type suspension at the rear. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends with a 90/90-section tyre at the front and a 100/80-section tyre at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front disc and a rear drum setup.

In terms of dimensions, the e-Access measures 1,880 mm in length, 715 mm in width, and 1,140 mm in height, with a 1,305 mm long wheelbase. The ground clearance stands at 165 mm, while the seat height measures 765 mm. The kerb weight stands at 122 kg.

Other features include all-LED lighting with an LED DRL, a combined braking system, a remote fuel lid opener, dual front pockets and 24.4 litres of underseat storage, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Suzuki is expected to bring the new e-Access to the market later this year. The electric scooter will be sold alongside the Access 125, which remains the most popular 125 cc scooter on sale currently.

