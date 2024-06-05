BGauss RUV350 rugged electric scooter to be launched on June 25

Electric two-wheeler maker BGauss has announced the new RUV350 rugged electric scooter will be launched on June 25, 2024. The upcoming BGauss RUV350 will be the brand’s second offering on sale and positioned as a rugged offering capable of tackling different terrains.

RUV stands for ‘Recreational Utility Vehicle,’ which the company claims is a first-of-its-kind in the electric scooter segment.

BGauss is making strong claims of performance and comfort on the RUV350, while specifications are yet to be revealed

The BGauss RUV350 promises to offer excellent comfort and safety, coupled with the high capability of tackling “all terrains." The first teaser image hinted at a step-thru design with large wheels, albeit with a flat floorboard and a long seat.

BGauss is yet to release specifications on the RUV350 and we expect to get complete details at the time of launch. The new offering will be positioned above the C12 electric scooter in the company’s lineup.

BGauss currently has about 125 dealerships across the country. The company retails the C12 electric scooter range at present.

