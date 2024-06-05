HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bgauss Ruv350 Rugged Electric Scooter To Be Launched On June 25

BGauss RUV350 rugged electric scooter to be launched on June 25

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2024, 20:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The upcoming BGauss RUV350 will be the second offering from the company and positioned as a rugged offering capable of tackling different terrains.
BGauss RUV350 Teaser
RUV stands for Recreational Utility Vehicle and the RUV350 promises to be a rugged electric scooter, a first in its segment
BGauss RUV350 Teaser
RUV stands for Recreational Utility Vehicle and the RUV350 promises to be a rugged electric scooter, a first in its segment

Electric two-wheeler maker BGauss has announced the new RUV350 rugged electric scooter will be launched on June 25, 2024. The upcoming BGauss RUV350 will be the brand’s second offering on sale and positioned as a rugged offering capable of tackling different terrains.

RUV stands for ‘Recreational Utility Vehicle,’ which the company claims is a first-of-its-kind in the electric scooter segment.

Also Read : This electric scooter claims to be India's first RUV. What does that even mean?

BGauss RUV350
BGauss is making strong claims of performance and comfort on the RUV350, while specifications are yet to be revealed
BGauss RUV350
BGauss is making strong claims of performance and comfort on the RUV350, while specifications are yet to be revealed

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bgauss C12i (HT Auto photo)
BGauss C12i
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 Kwh Range Icon136 Km
₹ 1.13 - 1.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bgauss D15 (HT Auto photo)
BGauss D15
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.46 - 1.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
BatteryCapacity Icon1.8 kWh Range Icon120 Km
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 kWh Range Icon126 km
₹ 1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The BGauss RUV350 promises to offer excellent comfort and safety, coupled with the high capability of tackling “all terrains." The first teaser image hinted at a step-thru design with large wheels, albeit with a flat floorboard and a long seat.

BGauss is yet to release specifications on the RUV350 and we expect to get complete details at the time of launch. The new offering will be positioned above the C12 electric scooter in the company’s lineup.

BGauss currently has about 125 dealerships across the country. The company retails the C12 electric scooter range at present.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2024, 20:11 PM IST
TAGS: BGauss RUV350 BGauss RUV350 electric scooter upcoming electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.