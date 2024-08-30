BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter production begins in India

Indian electric two-wheeler player, BGauss, has announced the start of production for the new RUV350 electric scooter at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The new BGauss RUV350 was launched in June this year as a cross between a scooter and motorcycle priced from ₹1.10 lakh, going up to ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The RUV stands for ‘Ride Utility Vehicle’ and promises go-anywhere capability.

The BGauss RUV 350 is being manufactured at the two-wheeler maker's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, with the electric scooter available at over 120 d

BGauss RUV 350 Production Begins

The BGauss RUV350 gets all-new underpinnings, according to the company. The step-thru styling is evident with the larger 16-inch alloy wheels and single seat but you get a flat floorboard that makes it practical for Indian sensibilities. The e-scooter also gets telescopic forks at the front that promise 1.25 times better absorption when compared to a conventional electric scooter. Braking performance comes from drum brakes at either end.

Also Read : BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from ₹1.10 lakh

The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel

Speaking about the start of production, Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director - BGauss, said, “We are delighted to begin production of the RUV350," stated. “This model embodies our core values of innovation and sustainability. We are confident that the RUV350 will set a new standard in the electric two-wheeler segment and play a pivotal role in advancing cleaner, more efficient urban transportation."

BGauss RUV 350 Specifications

The RUV350 packs a 3.5 kW (4.6 bhp) electric motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The electric scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph on all three variants. The lower variants pack a smaller 2.3 kWh battery pack with a true range of 90 km, while the top-of-the-line Max variant packs a 3 kWh battery pack with a true range of 120 km on a single charge. The ARAI-certified range stands at 145 km.

Also Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched: Features, Price, Variants, Review and much more

The RUV350 also boasts a metal body, several storage spaces including one in the floorboard, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notifications, as well as cruise control, hill hold, reverse mode, and more.

BGauss Dealerships

BGauss says it has a dealership network of over 120 outlets across the country and will be expanding its presence to newer markets in the coming year. The manufacturer’s outlets are sales and service-compatible. At its price point, the new RUV350 takes on a host of offerings from the conventional electric scooter space including the Ather Rizta, Ather 450S, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ampere Nexus, and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: