BGauss C12 MaxR launched in India at 1.46 lakh, gets 178 km range

BGauss has launched the new C12 MaxR electric scooter in India at an introductory price of ₹1.46 lakh. Positioned as a premium electric scooter, the C12 MaxR brings together a claimed 178 km IDC-certified range, 4.2 kW peak power, a top speed of more than 75 km/h and a long list of practicality and connected technology features.

The new electric scooter is based on BGauss' WSA Platform and is designed specifically around everyday usability, with the company placing emphasis on performance, durability, storage, technology and design.

BGauss C12 MaxR gets 3.8 kWh battery

The C12 MaxR is powered by a 3.8 kWh LFP battery with an IP67 rating. The battery is housed inside an aluminium enclosure designed to support heat dissipation and thermal management.

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Its Battery Management System incorporates 110 safety and protection features, according to BGauss, with the system continuously monitoring critical battery parameters. The combination gives the C12 MaxR a claimed IDC-certified range of 178 km.

4.2 kW motor, 75+ km/h top speed

Power comes from BGauss' new HyperZen in-wheel hyperdrive motor platform, which produces 4.2 kW of peak power and enables a claimed top speed of more than 75 km/h.

The HyperZen architecture integrates the motor, gear transmission, braking system and Motor Control Unit into a compact package. The integrated gear transmission eliminates the need for a conventional belt or chain, while the integrated MCU helps reduce wiring and packaging complexity.

BGauss says the setup is designed to provide instant torque, lower transmission losses and reduced maintenance requirements.

The C12 MaxR gets Eco, Ride and Sport riding modes, along with reverse mode, cruise control and regenerative braking. The company claims a gradeability of 18±2 degrees.

WSA Platform designed for durability

The new scooter is built on BGauss' WSA Platform, a flexible vehicle architecture designed to support different motor, battery and wheel configurations.

The platform uses high-tensile micro-alloy steel and is manufactured through robotic processes. BGauss says it has been engineered for a life of up to 1,50,000 km, with durability and long-term reliability being key considerations.

Two-helmet storage and practical features

Storage is one of the major focus areas of the C12 MaxR. BGauss claims the scooter gets an under-seat boot capable of accommodating two helmets.

It also features a pop-out umbrella holder, a lockable compartment for documents and wallet, wireless charging, mobile and bottle storage, and a dedicated space for a cleaning cloth. The large floorboard can also accommodate a medium-sized luggage item.

Distinctive design and LED lighting

The C12 MaxR features a distinctive front-end design highlighted by BGauss' Krystal Lamp. It gets LED lighting across the headlamp, tail lamp and indicators.

5-inch TFT display and connected features

The technology package is centred around a 5-inch TFT display. It supports turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications, ride and charging statistics, user profiles, document storage and multiple display themes.

Other features include Distance-to-Empty, FallSense, side-stand and main-stand motor cut-off, service reminders, Remember My Mode and Guide My Home.

The BGauss connected ecosystem adds features such as Parental Lock, SecureLock, selectable speed modes, profile settings, firmware updates, vehicle health checks, SOS and DigiLocker connectivity.

Hardware developed for Indian conditions

The C12 MaxR rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Suspension duties are handled by hydraulic telescopic suspension at the front and a five-step adjustable Nitrox gas-emulsion suspension at the rear.

Braking hardware comprises a 220 mm front disc brake, along with rear CBS. The scooter has 160 mm of ground clearance and a claimed standard payload capacity of 150 kg.

BGauss C12 MaxR price and colours

The BGauss C12 MaxR is priced at ₹1.46 lakh as an introductory price. It will be available in four colour options: Sparkling Wine with Champagne Gold, Terra Green with Champagne Gold, Pearl White and Satin Black.

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