Beyond Curvv EV, Tata plans to introduce another EV offering soon. Check details

Tata Motors is all set to expand its electric vehicles (EVs) starting with the Curvv EV. Amidst its EV aggressive plan, Tata Motors has now announced that it will be introducing its Charge Point Aggregator designed for its EV charging needs, offering live updates from over 15 charging providers nationwide. The CPO will go live on August 7, 2024.

Tata Motors aims to further strengthen its EV ecosystem with this charge point aggregator feature on its connected car app. By partnering with more than 15 charge point operators, it shall be providing real-time charging station information, finding stations for charging, range-based trip planning, and rating of charge stations, therefore making the experience of charging more credible for all EV owners.

Also Read : Curvv EV: Tata banking on premium electric SUV to pave its course ahead

Tata Motors EV offensive strategy

Tata Motors was one of the early movers in the EV passenger vehicle space in India with the Tata Nexon EV followed by the Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV. As of now the company claims to enjoy over 70 percent market share in the electric passenger vehicle segment.

Going forward, the company plans to launch three more EVs in the current financial year starting with the Curvv EV. Set for launch on August 7, 2024, the Tata Curvv EV will be the company’s second model on the ‘acti.ev’ platform. The exterior of the Tata Curvv EV features flush door handles and 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. It also supports ample storage space both at the rear and the front boots.

Meanwhile the cabin features a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system at centre, running the Arcade.ev app suite with multiple voice assistants and a powered tailgate with gesture function. Other features include vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load. The Curvv electric SUV should provide a range between 400 km to 500 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Buy Tata Curvv EV or wait for Harrier EV? Here's what to expect from EV brothers

Tata is further developing more EVs to launch, the most anticipated one that can be expected to enter the market in early 2025 is the Tata Harrier EV. It was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and uses Tata's new Acti.EV platform. The ICE Harrier also saw a facelift version being launched recently by Tata.

Another keenly watched model is Tata Sierra, first shown as an EV concept at Auto Expo 2020 and revisited in the 2023 edition. At the other end will be the Tata Altroz EV, its second electric hatchback after the Tata Tiago EV.

First Published Date: