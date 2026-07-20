Bentley’s first-ever EV mimics the engine with a drumbeat soundtrack

Bentley is taking a different route to electric performance with its first EV, the Torcal. Instead of trying to silence the car or imitate a traditional combustion note, the brand has built a soundtrack meant to capture the feeling of driving a classic Bentley. The result is ‘Bentley Dynamic Symphony’, a sound identity shaped by the company’s engine history and performed with real instruments.

Engine history shaped the idea

The starting point for the project was Bentley’s long link with powerful engines. Over the decades, the brand has used everything from supercharged powertrains in the 1930s to the 6¾-litre V8 and the W12. That history gave the team a clear reference point: Bentley drivers have always associated the brand with a strong emotional response under acceleration.

To understand why, the development team studied the V8 in a studio setting. They did not focus only on the tone of the engine. Instead, their analysis showed that rhythm played a major role in how the sound felt to the listener. That finding became the basis for the new approach.

Also Read : Bentley Supersports gets new ‘Design Theme’ by Mulliner

A drummer helped confirm the idea

Bentley then carried out an unusual experiment using parabolic speakers. On one side, a Bentley V8 sound was played. On the other side, a drummer performed. As the team moved between the two sound sources, they found similarities in energy, cadence and emotional impact.

The test also pointed to something else: combustion engines are never perfectly uniform. Like a live drummer, they have small changes and tiny imperfections in the way they sound. Bentley believes those variations help create the human quality that people connect with so strongly.

A soundtrack built from real instruments

Armed with that insight, musicians created an original soundtrack for the Torcal. Bentley says ‘Bentley Dynamic Symphony’ is not meant to copy an engine. Instead, it is designed to trigger the same emotional response.

The sound itself was built using real instruments, including drums, viola and bass guitar. That gives the Torcal a sonic character that is different from the synthetic noises often used in EVs. Bentley says the effect is meant to be powerful and emotive, while still reflecting the presence of its V8 heritage.

Also Read : Bentley names new model ‘Torcal’, global debut on September 23

Sound linked to the driver

The soundtrack is also designed to react to driver input. Bentley says the sound changes with the way the car is driven, which should make the experience feel more interactive. That approach mirrors the role the engine note has long played in the brand’s performance cars, where sound has been part of the overall driving experience.

For Bentley, the Torcal marks more than just a shift to electric power. It is also an attempt to preserve the emotional side of the brand in a new format. By using musicians rather than machinery to shape its identity, the company is aiming to give its first EV a voice that feels familiar but belongs to a new era.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: