Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car

Bentley has revealed a new interior concept for the Torcal that focuses on how the cabin environment can influence occupant comfort, attention and relaxation during a journey. The system combines lighting, sound, climate, air quality and digital displays into a single setup that offers four different cabin environments.

The concept introduces what Bentley calls a “Curation Engine", which coordinates multiple cabin functions rather than allowing occupants to adjust each feature separately.

Four cabin environments

According to Bentley, the Torcal offers four Experience Modes: Bentley, Comfort, Sport and Refresh. Each mode changes several cabin settings simultaneously, including lighting, sound, airflow and the amount of digital information shown to occupants.

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Bentley Mode is the default setting and is intended to provide a balance between comfort and driver engagement.

Comfort Mode reduces visual and digital distractions by softening the lighting and limiting the flow of information through the cabin displays. Bentley says the mode is designed for longer journeys and quieter driving conditions.

Sport Mode increases the emphasis on driver engagement by altering the cabin’s sound profile and visual presentation.

Refresh Mode increases fresh-air circulation and brightens the cabin lighting. Bentley says the mode is intended to help reduce fatigue and improve alertness during extended trips.

Curation Engine coordinates cabin systems

The Curation Engine is positioned in the centre of the cabin and acts as the control point for the different Experience Modes. Bentley says the system manages both vehicle-related settings and the cabin environment.

On the driving side, the system controls suspension, powertrain and other vehicle characteristics in a way similar to conventional drive modes. The additional layer of cabin control allows lighting, sound, climate and air quality to be adjusted together.

Bentley says the concept is based on research into the relationship between environmental conditions and human emotional responses, with the aim of creating different cabin atmospheres for different types of journeys.

Focus on cabin technology

The Torcal concept suggests Bentley is exploring a broader approach to interior technology, where cabin systems operate as an integrated environment rather than as separate features. Instead of focusing only on materials, seating comfort or performance settings, the concept places greater emphasis on coordinated control of the cabin atmosphere.

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