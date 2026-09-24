Bentley Torcal is the brand's first electric step; Packs 888 PS and a 600 km range

Bentley’s electric era begins with the Torcal, a new five-metre SUV that introduces the brand’s first fully electric powertrain along with a new design direction and a heavily tech-focused cabin. The Torcal will be available in core and S forms, with the latter adding darker exterior detailing, red brake callipers, sports-focused trim and Piano Black veneer as standard.

Performance and range

The Torcal uses two permanent-magnet synchronous motors and an 800V battery with 113 kWh of usable capacity. In its highest-output S configuration, the SUV develops 888 PS and 1,350 Nm, enabling 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. The standard Torcal produces 821 PS and 1,194 Nm, covering the same sprint in 3.4 seconds before reaching 250 km/h.

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Bentley says the battery can support a range of up to 600 km. With 400 kW charging, a 10-80 per cent top-up takes just under 20 minutes, while 161 km of range can be added in seven minutes.

New chassis and design

The Torcal sits on a new low-slung SUV design with a long wheelbase, short overhangs and pronounced rear haunches. Bentley has also introduced its updated emblem on the model, while the front gets an illuminated diamond-pattern grille.

Bentley Torcal in a dynamic rear three-quarter view, highlighting its sleek SUV silhouette and muscular rear haunches.

It is the first Bentley to feature fully active suspension, working with adaptive two-valve dampers and rear-wheel steering. The latter can turn the rear wheels by up to five degrees, helping reduce the turning circle to 11.1 metres. Buyers can choose conventional iron brakes or an optional carbon-silicon carbide setup.

Luxury meets technology

Inside, Bentley has retained physical controls alongside curved OLED displays. Standard seats offer 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, adjustable bolsters and massage. The rear bench can seat three and gains a power-fold function for the first time in a Bentley.

The cabin also introduces 100 per cent Merino wool upholstery developed with Fox Brothers, while new walnut and aluminium finishes expand the material choices. Four Experience Modes alter the lighting, climate, sound and digital environment.

Bentley has also developed a synthetic soundscape called the Bentley Dynamic Symphony using live instruments rather than simply replicating an engine note. Driver assistance is supported by 25 radars, sensors and cameras, with features covering parking, towing and selected automated manoeuvres.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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