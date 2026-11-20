Bentley has unveiled a special version of its Torcal, created in collaboration with Japanese fashion and design figure Hiroshi Fujiwara. Developed by the carmaker’s bespoke division, Mulliner, the commission will be restricted to 20 units globally. The project also marks Fujiwara’s new appointment as Global Brand Ambassador for Bentley Motors, bringing his FRGMT design approach to the British luxury carmaker.

Dark exterior with distinctive details

The limited-run Torcal adopts a predominantly black exterior, with Beluga solid paint forming the base of the design. The darker treatment extends to the Anthracite Satin exterior accents and a set of 22-inch Vortex alloy wheels finished in black.

FRGMT branding has been added to the front fenders and rear of the vehicle. Rather than introducing extensive styling changes, the exterior relies on a restrained colour palette and specific detailing to distinguish this edition from the standard Torcal.

Bespoke cabin and finishes

The cabin receives a two-tone treatment, combining Imperial Blue and Beluga leather upholstery. Bentley's artisans have used hand-applied cross-stitching across the interior, while piano black veneers add to the dark finish.

The special edition also gets personalised treadplates and Bentley x FRGMT graphics on the doors. The combination of materials and detailing follows Fujiwara's preference for relatively understated designs, with the collaboration extending to both the visible branding and cabin finishes.

Fujiwara's influence on the project

Fujiwara's association with streetwear and music stretches back more than four decades. His exposure to New York's hip-hop scene during the 1980s influenced his work after returning to Japan, where he became part of the movement that shaped Tokyo's Ura-Harajuku streetwear culture.

He established Fragment Design in 2003 and has since collaborated with several international brands across fashion, footwear, art and design. His appointment at Bentley brings that cross-disciplinary experience to the marque's global ambassador programme.

The Torcal commission also underlines the role of Mulliner in translating individual design ideas into limited-production vehicles. With only 20 examples planned, the FRGMT edition is a small-scale collaboration rather than a wider model-line change.

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