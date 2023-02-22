Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter gets four new colours, priced at ₹89,600

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Batt:RE Electric Mobility has announced four new colour options for its Stor:ie electric scooter. The 2023 Batt:RE Stor:ie is priced at ₹89,600 (ex-showroom) and is now available in Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow. The new colours will be sold alongside the existing options including Midnight Black, Stormy Grey, and Electric Blue.

The Batt:RE Stor:ie takes on the Ola S1 Air in the entry electric scooter segment. The model draws power from a 2 kW (2.6 bhp) BLDC hub motor with the battery pack providing a range of 132 km (claimed) on a single charge. The top speed is rated at 65 kmph while the company says the battery can be fully charged in just about five hours.

Speaking on the launch of new colours for the Stor:ie, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder, Batt:RE, said, “We are driven by innovation, by our unrelenting focus on unobtrusive yet supplementing lifestyle experiences, and through being passionately customer focused. It is with this at the heart of all we do that the Stor:ie is now draped in the vibrant, attractive new colours of the current time and an imminent and more evocative future. I am sure that with these new colour ranges, Stor:ie will add to their owner’s style and oomph quotient."

The Batt:RE Stor:ie uses metal panels for more robust build quality, while the feature list comprises a 5-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. The latter brings vehicle telemetry, call/SMS notifications, distance-to-empty, navigation assistance and more to the model.

The entry electric scooter segment is a highly competitive space filled with start-ups taking on each other. The Stori:ie will not only compete with the Ola S1 Air 2 kWh variant but also take on offerings from Okaya, Okinawa, Ampere, PureEV and the likes. The model will also compete with petrol-powered 110-125 cc scooters that are available at a similar price point.

