HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Batt:re Stor:ie Electric Scooter Gets Four New Colours, Priced At 89,600

Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter gets four new colours, priced at 89,600

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Batt:RE Electric Mobility has announced four new colour options for its Stor:ie electric scooter. The 2023 Batt:RE Stor:ie is priced at 89,600 (ex-showroom) and is now available in Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow. The new colours will be sold alongside the existing options including Midnight Black, Stormy Grey, and Electric Blue.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 15:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BattRE Storie electric scooter now gets 4 new colours - Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow
The BattRE Storie electric scooter now gets 4 new colours - Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow
The BattRE Storie electric scooter now gets 4 new colours - Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow
The BattRE Storie electric scooter now gets 4 new colours - Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow

The Batt:RE Stor:ie takes on the Ola S1 Air in the entry electric scooter segment. The model draws power from a 2 kW (2.6 bhp) BLDC hub motor with the battery pack providing a range of 132 km (claimed) on a single charge. The top speed is rated at 65 kmph while the company says the battery can be fully charged in just about five hours.

Also Read : BattRE Dune e-motorcycle to be priced around 1 lakh, promises 130 km range

Speaking on the launch of new colours for the Stor:ie, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder, Batt:RE, said, “We are driven by innovation, by our unrelenting focus on unobtrusive yet supplementing lifestyle experiences, and through being passionately customer focused. It is with this at the heart of all we do that the Stor:ie is now draped in the vibrant, attractive new colours of the current time and an imminent and more evocative future. I am sure that with these new colour ranges, Stor:ie will add to their owner’s style and oomph quotient."

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Batt:RE Stor:ie uses metal panels for more robust build quality, while the feature list comprises a 5-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. The latter brings vehicle telemetry, call/SMS notifications, distance-to-empty, navigation assistance and more to the model.

The entry electric scooter segment is a highly competitive space filled with start-ups taking on each other. The Stori:ie will not only compete with the Ola S1 Air 2 kWh variant but also take on offerings from Okaya, Okinawa, Ampere, PureEV and the likes. The model will also compete with petrol-powered 110-125 cc scooters that are available at a similar price point.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: BattRE Storie BattRE electric scooter electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 745 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter gets four new colours, priced at ₹89,600
Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter gets four new colours, priced at 89,600
River Indie electric scooter launched in India, priced at ₹1.25 lakh
River Indie electric scooter launched in India, priced at 1.25 lakh
CNG vs electric car: Pros, cons and prices compared
CNG vs electric car: Pros, cons and prices compared
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
This ultra capable Mercedes SUV gets a mammoth price hike of ₹73 lakh
This ultra capable Mercedes SUV gets a mammoth price hike of 73 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city