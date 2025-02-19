BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at 70,000

Copyright © HT Media Limited
BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called LOEV+ and the price for it starts at ₹69,999. This price is ex-showroom and does not include handling charges.
The BattRE LOEV+ offers three riding modes—Eco Mode (35 km/h top speed, 90 km range), Comfort Mode (48 km/h top speed, 75 km range), and Sports Mode (60 km/h top speed, 60 km range). The scooter also features smart connectivity via an informative speedometer displaying key details such as distance to empty (DTE) and state of charge (SoC).
