BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at ₹70,000
BattRE Electric Mobility has launched the LOEV+ electric scooter in India, priced from ₹69,999. It features three riding modes and smart connectivity
...
The electric scooter offers three riding modes and smart connectivity, providing essential information on speed and battery status via its speedometer.
BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called LOEV+ and the price for it starts at ₹69,999. This price is ex-showroom and does not include handling charges.
The BattRE LOEV+ offers three riding modes—Eco Mode (35 km/h top speed, 90 km range), Comfort Mode (48 km/h top speed, 75 km range), and Sports Mode (60 km/h top speed, 60 km range). The scooter also features smart connectivity via an informative speedometer displaying key details such as distance to empty (DTE) and state of charge (SoC).
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 08:52 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week