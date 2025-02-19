HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Battre Loev+ Electric Scooter With Upto 90 Km Of Range Launched At 70,000

BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at 70,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 08:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BattRE Electric Mobility has launched the LOEV+ electric scooter in India, priced from ₹69,999. It features three riding modes and smart connectivity
...
The electric scooter offers three riding modes and smart connectivity, providing essential information on speed and battery status via its speedometer.
The electric scooter offers three riding modes and smart connectivity, providing essential information on speed and battery status via its speedometer.

BattRE Electric Mobility Private Limited has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called LOEV+ and the price for it starts at 69,999. This price is ex-showroom and does not include handling charges.

The BattRE LOEV+ offers three riding modes—Eco Mode (35 km/h top speed, 90 km range), Comfort Mode (48 km/h top speed, 75 km range), and Sports Mode (60 km/h top speed, 60 km range). The scooter also features smart connectivity via an informative speedometer displaying key details such as distance to empty (DTE) and state of charge (SoC).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: BattRE electric scooters EV electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.