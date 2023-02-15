Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Battre Dune E Motorcycle To Be Priced At Around 1 Lakh, Promises 130 Km Range

BattRE Dune e-motorcycle to be priced at around 1 lakh, promises 130 km range

BattRE Electric aims to launch its electric adventure motorcycle in India sometime around Diwali this year. Also, it would be priced at around 1-1.10 lakh, revealed the EV startup's founder Nishchal Chaudhary. In an interaction with HT Auto, he said that the upcoming BattRE Dune would be a one-of-a-kind model in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, as there is no other electric adventure motorcycle available in the country.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 14:57 PM
Follow us on:
The BattRE electric adventure motorcycle is expected to hit showrooms during the festive season this year. (Representational image)

Chaudhary also said that the BattRE Dune e-motorcycle would be able to run up to 130 kilometres on a single charge in the Eco mode, while in Sports mode, it would be able to run up to 100 kilometres. The electric motorcycle will come with three different riding modes, which are - Eco, Comfort and Sports.

Also Read : How to maximize your electric scooter's range: Key tips.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The BattRE Dune adventure motorcycle will come with an aggressive and muscular design posing a strong road presence, claimed BattRE founder, further adding that the EV has been designed keeping the Indian road conditions in focus. He also hinted that this motorcycle would get a host of features like a fully digital instrument cluster with various connectivity functions, navigations etc. This electric motorcycle will be sold as a whole unit, and it will be powered by a portable battery pack.

Dune will be the EV startup's first-ever motorcycle upon launch. Currently, the manufacturer sells three electric scooters: One, Lo:EV and Stor:ie. The One and Lo:EV come as low-speed electric scooters, while the Stor:iE is a high-speed one. The latter was launched in the market in July 2022. Besides Dune, BattRE is also working on an electric delivery scooter named Cool:IE, which is aimed at the last-mile delivery industry that has grown exponentially in the last few years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and played a key role in the growth of electric two-wheelers in India.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: BattRE Dune BattRE electric scooter electric motorcycle electric vehicle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS