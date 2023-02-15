BattRE Dune e-motorcycle to be priced at around ₹1 lakh, promises 130 km range

BattRE Electric aims to launch its electric adventure motorcycle in India sometime around Diwali this year. Also, it would be priced at around ₹1-1.10 lakh, revealed the EV startup's founder Nishchal Chaudhary. In an interaction with HT Auto, he said that the upcoming BattRE Dune would be a one-of-a-kind model in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, as there is no other electric adventure motorcycle available in the country.

Chaudhary also said that the BattRE Dune e-motorcycle would be able to run up to 130 kilometres on a single charge in the Eco mode, while in Sports mode, it would be able to run up to 100 kilometres. The electric motorcycle will come with three different riding modes, which are - Eco, Comfort and Sports.

The BattRE Dune adventure motorcycle will come with an aggressive and muscular design posing a strong road presence, claimed BattRE founder, further adding that the EV has been designed keeping the Indian road conditions in focus. He also hinted that this motorcycle would get a host of features like a fully digital instrument cluster with various connectivity functions, navigations etc. This electric motorcycle will be sold as a whole unit, and it will be powered by a portable battery pack.

Dune will be the EV startup's first-ever motorcycle upon launch. Currently, the manufacturer sells three electric scooters: One, Lo:EV and Stor:ie. The One and Lo:EV come as low-speed electric scooters, while the Stor:iE is a high-speed one. The latter was launched in the market in July 2022. Besides Dune, BattRE is also working on an electric delivery scooter named Cool:IE, which is aimed at the last-mile delivery industry that has grown exponentially in the last few years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and played a key role in the growth of electric two-wheelers in India.

