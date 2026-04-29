Bajaj updates Chetak portfolio with higher speed, more features and ‘C Series’ naming

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced updates for its Chetak electric scooter line-up, bringing changes across designations, performance, convenience and connected features. The range now moves to a new C Series naming structure, while the flagship model gains Google Maps navigation through the Chetak app. Bajaj says the updates are aimed at offering more value, better usability and a more familiar digital experience for riders.

The full Chetak portfolio will now be sold under the C Series format. The scooters will be identified as the C 35, C 30 and C 25 series, marking a new chapter for the brand’s electric range.

Bajaj Chetak C 35 01 get integrated Google Maps

The C 35 01, which sits at the top of the line-up, now comes with Google Maps navigation integrated into the Chetak App. Bajaj said this change was made in response to consumer demand for a more seamless navigation setup.

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Performance improves across the range

The new update also brings higher top speeds. The C 35 01 and C 35 02 now reach 80 km/h, up from 73 km/h. The C 35 03 and C 30 01 have a top speed of 70 km/h, compared with 63 km/h earlier. The new C 25 01 now tops out at 60 km/h, instead of 55 km/h. On the flagship model, motor output has also gone up from 4.5 kW to 4.8 kW, which is about 6 bhp to 6.4 bhp.

Charging and comfort changes

Bajaj has also reduced the charging time of the C 30 01. The scooter now takes 2 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, down from 3 hours and 50 minutes. Features such as Ride Modes, including Sports and Eco, along with Hill Hold Assist, are now standard on the C 35 and C 30 series. Earlier, these were offered as paid add-ons.

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OTA software updates

The C 35 01 and C 35 02 will now support Over the Air updates, allowing owners to receive software improvements, performance tweaks and new features without visiting a service centre.

Commenting on the announcement, Bajaj Auto’s Eric Vas said, “The C Series represents an evolution of the Chetak portfolio, bringing meaningful upgrades across our range. With the flagship C 35 01, we are delivering the full extent of these advancements—combining stronger performance, more intuitive connectivity through Google Maps, and the added convenience of riding modes and hill-hold now offered as built-in features. At the same time, these upgrades are designed to offer greater value to our customers."

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