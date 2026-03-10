Bajaj Chetak electric buying guide: 5 things you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Bajaj brought back the Chetak name as an electric scooter, and it has steadily become one of the strongest sellers in the segment. Unlike many EVs that come in just one or two trims, the Chetak lineup now spans five variants with different battery sizes, features and performance levels. That makes choosing the right one slightly confusing if you are seeing the range for the first time. Here are five things you should know before buying the Bajaj Chetak electric.
Bajaj currently sells the Chetak electric in five variants, positioned at different price points depending on battery size and features.
Variants and prices (ex-showroom):
The 2501 is the entry point to the lineup, while the 3501 sits at the top with the most equipment.
Battery size varies across the lineup, and this directly affects the claimed riding range.
Battery and range figures:
Charging times vary depending on the battery capacity.
0–80 per cent charging time:
Performance varies slightly across the variants.
Top speed figures:
The two top variants, 3501 and 3502, also get a front disc brake, while the others use drum brakes.
The feature list grows as you move to higher variants.
Connectivity and equipment highlights:
Other features offered across the lineup include:
The 3501 is also the only variant that offers under-seat document storage.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.