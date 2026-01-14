Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India, Prices Start At 91,399

Bajaj Chetak C25 launched in India, prices start at 91,399

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 14 Jan 2026, 17:30 pm
Follow us on:

  • Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak C25 electric scooter in India at 91,399 (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak C25 electric scooter in India
View Personalised Offers on
Bajaj Chetak
Check Offers

Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the next-gen Chetak, adding another model to its all-electric Chetak lineup in India. The Chetak C25 has been launched at 91,399 (ex-showroom), widening the brand’s presence within the Indian E2W space. The new model retains the familiar design of the Chetak range in a sleeker form and offers a range of colour options with sporty decals.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Ola Electric Roadster X
₹ 99,999 - 1.25 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me

The Chetak C25 continues with the brand’s retro-inspired styling and full-metal body construction, staying consistent with the visual identity seen across the electric Chetak lineup. It retains the round LED headlamp with the horseshoe graphic and puts on ice-cube taillights at the rear. The pillion gets an aluminium cast grab handle shaped in a parametric pattern inspired by the Chetak logo.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹ 1.07 - 1.34 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Rowwet Eleq
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
MaxSpeed Icon125 kmph
₹ 94,999 - 1.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Enigma Crink Pro
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Chetak C25: Battery and Range

The new Chetak C25 e-scooter is being offered with a single 2.5 kWh battery pack option that makes for an IDC-certified range of 113 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 2 hr 25 mins and it enables a top speed of 55 kmph.

Chetak C25: Features and Hardware

The C25 e-scooter is equipped with a colour LCD speedometer, with control knobs housed in a separate console. Connected features remain simple with call accept/reject. The scooter is fitted with telescopic front suspension and a front disc brake, while the rear gets a drum brake. It features a 650mm seat length and 25 litres of under-seat storage, billed as being able to fit a full-face helmet inside.

There is a reverse mode for added convenience, as well as hill hold assist. Bajaj claims that, with the latter, the C25 can climb a 19 percent incline while carrying a pillion.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2026, 17:30 pm IST
TAGS: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter electric two wheeler electric vehicles ev chetak c25
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS