Bajaj Chetak C25 launched in India, prices start at 91,399

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2026, 17:30 pm
Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the next-gen Chetak, adding another model to its all-electric Chetak lineup in India. The Chetak C25 has been launched at 91,399 (ex-showroom), widening the brand’s presence within the Indian E2W space. The new model retains the familiar design of the Chetak range in a sleeker form and offers a range of colour options with sporty decals.

The Chetak C25 continues with the brand’s retro-inspired styling and full-metal body construction, staying consistent with the visual identity seen across the electric Chetak lineup. It retains the round LED headlamp with the horseshoe graphic and puts on ice-cube taillights at the rear. The pillion gets an aluminium cast grab handle shaped in a parametric pattern inspired by the Chetak logo.

Chetak C25: Battery and Range

The new Chetak C25 e-scooter is being offered with a single 2.5 kWh battery pack option that makes for an IDC-certified range of 113 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 2 hr 25 mins and it enables a top speed of 55 kmph.

Chetak C25: Features and Hardware

The C25 e-scooter is equipped with a colour LCD speedometer, with control knobs housed in a separate console. Connected features remain simple with call accept/reject. The scooter is fitted with telescopic front suspension and a front disc brake, while the rear gets a drum brake. It features a 650mm seat length and 25 litres of under-seat storage, billed as being able to fit a full-face helmet inside.

There is a reverse mode for added convenience, as well as hill hold assist. Bajaj claims that, with the latter, the C25 can climb a 19 percent incline while carrying a pillion.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2026, 17:30 pm IST
TAGS: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter electric two wheeler electric vehicles ev chetak c25

