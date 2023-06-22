Bajaj Auto trademarks Swinger and Genie names. New EVs incoming?

Bajaj Auto has trademarked the Swinger and Genie names in India, hinting at new offerings from the Chakan-based manufacturer. The Indian government’s patents design and trademarks website reveals the names were registered in May this year but reveals little on the body style of the intended product they will be used for. However, the Swinger and Genie names, we reckon, could be for new electric vehicles that the company has in the pipeline.

The Bajaj Swinger and Genie names could be used for upcoming electric scooters that will join the Chetak in the near future. There is also a possibility that Bajaj could use the same for its upcoming electric three-wheeler that has been spotted testing on a number of occasions in the past. However, trademarking names does not guarantee the name will be utilised for new products in the future.

The Bajaj Chetak is now extensively localised with supply-chain constraints streamlined, making way for more products from the company

Previously, Bajaj trademarked names like Aura, Hammer and Racer, which have not been used for two-wheelers or three-wheelers yet. So, there’s no real guarantee about future models using these names or new ones entirely. What we do know is that the manufacturer is planning an EV onslaught under the Chetak brand name.

Bajaj Auto seems to have finally got the hold of supply-chain issues with the Chetak that kept a tight leash on volumes so far. With the model now extensively localised, Bajaj is likely in a better position to bring new products under the Chetak brand name, as far as the EV business is concerned. However, these EVs will be a while away from making their market launch.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto is preparing to introduce its first motorcycle in association with Triumph Motorcycles. Set to be launched on July 5, 2023, Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle is likely a 400 cc offering that will arrive in roadster and scrambler body styles. While Triumph has developed the motorcycle, the bike will be built by Bajaj in India for domestic and export markets. More details on the upcoming motorcycle range will be available in a few days from now. Keep watching this space.

