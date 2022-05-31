Bajaj Auto launches Chetak escooter in this new city

While the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was introduced in Kolkata a few weeks back, it has now been launched in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Bajaj Auto is expanding the geographical retail range for its Chetak electric scooter in a phased manner. While a few weeks back the battery-powered scooter was introduced in Kolkata, it has now been launched in Solapur, Maharashtra. Priced at 1,34,814 (ex-showroom), Chetak will be offered in a single variant, however, the colour choices include a range of options such as Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic, and Velluto Rosso. The interested customers are free to book the Chetak electric scooter online at a reservation amount of ₹2,000. Some of the key rivals to the Chetak include TVS iQube and Ola S1.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto makes KTM, Husqvarna bikes expensive in India. Check full list here)

The Chetak electric features a 3.8kW electric motor and a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. It has been rated to attain a top speed of 70kmph and return a full-charge range of 90km (in Eco mode). The company is also planning to extend the Chetak lineup in the country and was also seen testing a new variant of the scooter, reportedly with a longer range.

Bajaj Auto previously also announced that the Chetak electric scooter has managed to cross a sales milestone of 5,000 units in the state of Maharashtra. Apart from the newly added Solapur city, the scooter is available for purchase in five cities in Maharashtra including Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto registers ‘Pulsar Elan’ and ‘Pulsar Eleganza’ nameplates)

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has rolled out a fresh investment of ₹ 300 Cr to accelerate its electric vehicle business. With the latest announcement, the company aims to ramp up its e-vehicle business in the next few years. “Chetak’s success has been built on the quality of a thoroughly tested, dependable product. Our plan is to double Chetak's network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

First Published Date: