Porsche Taycan facelift debuts in India with 678 km range at Auto Expo 2025

The Porsche Taycan facelift, which was recently unveiled with subtle design refinements and enhanced efficiency, has been launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . Priced between ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹2.52 crore (ex-showroom), the Porsche Taycan facelift, despite being an updated version of the automaker's first-ever electric sportscar, is tough to differentiate from the pre-facelift model, as the changes are predominantly under the skin.

The Porsche Taycan facelift made its global debut last year. It came with very subtle changes in its visual appearance contributing to a different front fascia. The German performance car manufacturer under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG has also made some mechanical changes to improve the efficiency of the Taycan with new motors and battery packs.

Porsche Taycan facelift: Design

The Porsche Taycan facelift gets some subtle changes, which result in a different-looking front profile, while the rest of the design remains largely the same as the pre-facelift model. The Taycan facelift now gets HD-Matrix LED headlamps with detailed optics, while the front bumper has received subtle changes including revised air vents. Changes to the rear profile are similar with a reworked bumper and new design taillights. The Taycan facelift also gets new optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres.

Porsche Taycan facelift: Interior and features

The cabin of the Porsche EV remains feature-packed as ever on the Taycan facelift but key changes include an updated fully digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with software updates and a third screen for the front passenger. The automaker is also offering leather-free seat upholstery options in the updated version of the Porsche Taycan.

Porsche Taycan facelift: Powertrain and specifications

The update has made all the iterations of the Porsche Taycan more powerful than before, owing to lighter electric motors and revised internals. Besides that, they also received a new battery pack with a revised cell chemistry. The electric powertrain of the Porsche Taycan facelift promises a maximum range of up to 678 kilometres on a single charge. The 4S variant of Taycan churns out 510 bhp peak power, while the Turbo variant comes kicking out 697 bhp maximum power.

