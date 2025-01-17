Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Kia EV6 unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Check range, battery, and features

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 18:19 PM
2025 Kia EV6 is now fitted with a larger 84 kWh battery pack.

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and has started accepting bookings for it. The price of the electric crossover will be announced in March 2025. This is the first ever electric car from the South Korean manufacturer and was recently showcased at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. With the 2025 model year update, the Kia EV6 comes with upgrades over the current model in terms of design, technology and performance.

The traditional headlights up front have been replaced with LED DRLs and headlamps that bear resemblance to those found on the EV3 and EV4 concepts. The EV6 facelift comes riding on black-and-white alloy wheels offered in both 19-inch and 20-inch sizes. The rear end features a horizontal LED strip functioning as the taillamp.

2025 Kia EV6: Interior and feature list

The Kia EV6’s cabin features notable changes in the form of a new curved panoramic display that houses both the infotainment touchscreen and the driver’s instrument cluster. The updated model features wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The two-spoke steering wheel has been redesigned and now incorporates a fingerprint sensor, allowing the driver to start the EV6 without using a regular car key.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta EV launched in India. And you need to pay…  

The Kia EV6 will feature OTA updates that cover electronic control systems as well as those for navigation. Further updates to the car’s interior include a digital rear-view mirror, an upgraded 12-inch heads-up-display, and an augmented reality navigation system.

Kia EV6 facelift: Specifications

The 2025 Kia EV6 is fitted with the Hyundai Motor Group’s 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the older 77.4 kWh version. With this, the car claims to offer an increased single-charge range of 494 km. The new battery is compatible with 350 kW DC fast charging, which allows for a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes.

The standard rear-wheel drive variants produce 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The dual-motor models provide 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque at a higher price. Furthermore, Kia claims to have improved the EV6's frequency-selective dampers to improve ride comfort, reduce motor noise, and strengthen the body structure for further safety.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 18:17 PM IST
