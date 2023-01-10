Auto Expo 2023: 5 Upcoming EVs that you will get to see
Electric vehicles have now picked-up pace in terms of sales figures and popularity. Even if a person is not buying a new electric vehicle, there is now a high chance that he might consider it before buying the new vehicle. As of now, Tata Motors is leading the EV race in India as their line-up of electric vehicles is the largest. However, other manufacturers are also slowly entering the EV space. Considering that the Auto Expo is just around the corner, many manufacturers will be taking this opportunity to showcase their new electric vehicles. Here, are five electric vehicles that one can expect to see at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Punch EV
The Nexon EV has been very successful in the Indian market. Then the Tigor EV and the Tiago EV were introduced in the Indian market. However, what people were eagerly waiting for is the electric version of the Punch. Tata Motors will be showcasing the Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The Punch EV is expected to go on sale before 2023 ends.
Kia EV9 Concept
Kia will be showcasing the EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The production-spec SUV will go on sale in the global market soon as the test mules of the electric SUV have been spotted several times in foreign markets. It is highly unlikely that the EV9 will launch in the Indian market anytime soon.
Maruti Suzuki EV SUV
Maruti Suzuki might be late to EV space but they have finally announced that they will be showcasing a new electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to be based on an electric skateboard platform and the production-spec version is expected to get launched by 2025.
MG Air EV
After the success of the ZS EV, MG is working on a new electric vehicle for the Indian market. It is a compact electric vehicle which is made for city duties. It is based on the Wuling Air EV. It will be going against the Tata Tiago EV.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai was the first manufacturer to launch an electric four-wheeler in the Indian market, they entered with the Kona Electric which was not able to gather significant numbers. However, now the manufacturer will be launching the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market as its flagship vehicle.