HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Auto Expo 2023: 5 Upcoming Evs That You Will Get To See

Auto Expo 2023: 5 Upcoming EVs that you will get to see

Electric vehicles have now picked-up pace in terms of sales figures and popularity. Even if a person is not buying a new electric vehicle, there is now a high chance that he might consider it before buying the new vehicle. As of now, Tata Motors is leading the EV race in India as their line-up of electric vehicles is the largest. However, other manufacturers are also slowly entering the EV space. Considering that the Auto Expo is just around the corner, many manufacturers will be taking this opportunity to showcase their new electric vehicles. Here, are five electric vehicles that one can expect to see at the Auto Expo 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 08:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Electric vehicles are slowly picking-up pace in the Indian market.
Electric vehicles are slowly picking-up pace in the Indian market.
Electric vehicles are slowly picking-up pace in the Indian market.
Electric vehicles are slowly picking-up pace in the Indian market.

Tata Punch EV

Image of Tata Punch used for representation purpose only.
Image of Tata Punch used for representation purpose only.
Image of Tata Punch used for representation purpose only.
Image of Tata Punch used for representation purpose only.

The Nexon EV has been very successful in the Indian market. Then the Tigor EV and the Tiago EV were introduced in the Indian market. However, what people were eagerly waiting for is the electric version of the Punch. Tata Motors will be showcasing the Punch EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The Punch EV is expected to go on sale before 2023 ends.

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.
Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.
Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.
Kia EV9 Concept is the second fully electric SUV from the Korean carmaker which is based on its new generation EV platform that also underpins the EV6.

Kia will be showcasing the EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The production-spec SUV will go on sale in the global market soon as the test mules of the electric SUV have been spotted several times in foreign markets. It is highly unlikely that the EV9 will launch in the Indian market anytime soon.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹45 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Tata Motors confirms Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs; to debut at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki EV SUV

Image of Futuro-e used for representation only. It was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.
Image of Futuro-e used for representation only. It was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.
Image of Futuro-e used for representation only. It was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.
Image of Futuro-e used for representation only. It was unveiled by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Maruti Suzuki might be late to EV space but they have finally announced that they will be showcasing a new electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. It is expected to be based on an electric skateboard platform and the production-spec version is expected to get launched by 2025.

MG Air EV

The MG Air EV will be the brand's next all-new offering for India
The MG Air EV will be the brand's next all-new offering for India
The MG Air EV will be the brand's next all-new offering for India
The MG Air EV will be the brand's next all-new offering for India

After the success of the ZS EV, MG is working on a new electric vehicle for the Indian market. It is a compact electric vehicle which is made for city duties. It is based on the Wuling Air EV. It will be going against the Tata Tiago EV.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a new 77.4-kWh battery pack and also a series of new features to further improve the driving experience of the user. Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 globally in February 2021. It is based on the automaker's dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)..
The fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a new 77.4-kWh battery pack and also a series of new features to further improve the driving experience of the user. Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 globally in February 2021. It is based on the automaker's dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).. (Hyundai)
The fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a new 77.4-kWh battery pack and also a series of new features to further improve the driving experience of the user. Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 globally in February 2021. It is based on the automaker's dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP)..
The fully-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a new 77.4-kWh battery pack and also a series of new features to further improve the driving experience of the user. Hyundai launched Ioniq 5 globally in February 2021. It is based on the automaker's dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).. (Hyundai)

Hyundai was the first manufacturer to launch an electric four-wheeler in the Indian market, they entered with the Kona Electric which was not able to gather significant numbers. However, now the manufacturer will be launching the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market as its flagship vehicle.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 08:09 AM IST
TAGS: Kia EV9 Maruti Suzuki electric vehicles Tata Motors Tata Punch MG Hyundai Ioniq 5 Auto Expo 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Carnival_1
New Generation Kia Carnival to debut Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!
Super rich continue to splurge on Rolls-Royce cars despite a cooling economy
Super rich continue to splurge on Rolls-Royce cars despite a cooling economy
Top 3 compact SUVs sold in India: Grand Vitara beats Seltos, now second to Creta
Top 3 compact SUVs sold in India: Grand Vitara beats Seltos, now second to Creta
Tata Motors group global wholesales increase by 13% to 3,22,556 units in Q3 FY23
Tata Motors group global wholesales increase by 13% to 3,22,556 units in Q3 FY23
Watch: Two men lean out of moving car to perform stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway
Watch: Two men lean out of moving car to perform stunt on Delhi-Meerut highway

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city