Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV scheduled to enter production in 2025

If we talk about Tata Motors' utility vehicles, Sierra is probably one of the models many feel nostalgic about. The Tata Sierra EV concept reignited that nostalgia at the Auto Expo 2020, and now at the latest edition of the automotive event, the homegrown automaker has showcased the Sierra EV concept again. What's interesting is the Tata Sierra EV showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 is a more production-closed version of the car. Tata Motors has also revealed that the Sierra EV would enter production in 2025.

Tata Sierra EV concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 would spawn a production model without any major change, as the automaker has hinted. In that case, we are about to see a premium and stylish EV coming from the largest electric car brand in India, which currently holds more than 85 per cent of the market share in the segment.

Speaking about the design, the Tata Sierra EV comes with a suave and clean design that is appealing and premium. At the front, the EV gets a sleek LED strip sitting at the nose section, running through the width of the car. The front bumper has been revised significantly and now comes with larger black panels than before. An LED-backlit brand logo sits at the centre, which looks more conventional. It also hints there would be a chunky skid plate.

Moving to the side profile, the large wheels have adopted a revamped design that looks more striking than before. The black side cladding remains the same as before. However, the greenhouse area has adopted a revised design. With the black roof and split appearance, the greenhouse area looks bigger than before. This would give a more premium, airy and spacious feel to the occupants inside the cabin. The A panel has been blackened out completely, while the rear pillar too comes with a partially blackened-out appearance. Moving to the back, the EV gets sleek LED taillights, which add to its stylish appearance.

While the car brand has revealed the exterior and interior of the EV or at least has given us a preview of what it is going to look like inside out, the powertrain and specification details are yet to be revealed.

