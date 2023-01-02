HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: LML to showcase Star electric scooter

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML, which made a comeback to India last year after a gap of five years, will take part at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held in Greater Noida from January 11. The biggest attraction at the LML display will be its upcoming electric scooter Star. LML made its comeback with the unveiling of three electric two-wheelers, which also included the likes of Moonshot electric motorcycle and Orion electric bike. Star electric scooter is expected to be the first EV from the brand to go into production and will launch sometime this year.

02 Jan 2023, 14:25 PM
LML Star electric scooter is going to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi.
Starting a completely new innings, LML has already invested around 500 crore to set up its EV facility. It promises to take on the existing models of electric two-wheelers currently available in India with LML's high-end tech enabled solutions. Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO at LML, said, “We are ecstatic to present this engineering marvel to the world and at this auto expo we envision a future where Star is embraced by consumers as a stylish and intelligent mode of commuting around the globe. Paving our way to the e-mobility solutions we are also looking forward to sharing our insights on our global company strategy. We are extremely grateful to the expo organisers for providing us with this opportunity, and we are confident that our product and its intelligent features will pique everyone’s interest."

The LML Star electric scooter wears a futuristic look. It comes with a dual-tone theme, LED DRLs, projector headlamps. There are horizontal indicators which are placed lower. The electric scooter will offer fully digital screen, rear shock absorbers and red highlights on seats. It also gets an interactive display, integrated DRLs, removable batteries, smart dashboards, ambient lighting, reverse mode (with park assist), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

