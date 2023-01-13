Auto Expo 2023: Five electric cars that light up India Motor Show

Being the apex automotive event in India, the Auto Expo is the place for automakers to showcase their new concepts and production-ready vehicles. After a brief hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is back, and at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, car manufacturers left no stone unturned to showcase their best products, both existing and upcoming. As the auto industry is rushing towards electrification, Auto Expo 2023 naturally witnessed the dominance of electric vehicles in the passenger vehicle segment, as well as in two-wheeler and commercial vehicle space too.

Here are the five best electric cars that have lit up the show at the Auto Expo 2023.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV scheduled to enter production in 2025

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched in India at Auto Expo 2023.

At the Hyundai pavilion at Auto Expo 2023, one of the most exciting products is the Ioniq 5, which has been introduced to the Indian market at a price tag of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This EV joins the sibling Hyundai Kona electric in India, becoming the automaker's second pure electric offering in the country. The car is based on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) of the Hyundai Group, which also underpins the Kia EV6. Built around the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks sporty and smooth with its rounded look. It gets design elements like parametric pixel LED headlamps and taillights, clamshell bonnet, auto-flush door handles, active aero alloy wheels etc. This EV comes available in three exterior paint theme options - Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at ₹44.95 lakh in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV makes its debut at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Motors showcased three concept cars, two of which are electric utility vehicles. However, the Tata Avinya showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 was actually revealed earlier online. Hence, it was not a surprise. But Tata saved the surprise factor for the Harrier EV, which broke cover at the event. The Tata Harrier EV previews an all-electric iteration of the SUV, which is already available in India in a fossil-fuel-powered guise. The Tata Harrier EV has adopted a significantly different design that makes it highly distinctive compared to the internal combustion engine-powered SUV. The Harrier EV is scheduled to launch in India in 2024.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV scheduled for launch in 2024

Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept

Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki has showcased a couple of crowd-pullers at the Auto Expo, and one of them is certainly the eVX concept that broke cover as a ground-up model. The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept previews an all-electric compact SUV that will likely challenge the Tata Punch EV if the latter becomes a reality. Also, this looks like a potential contender against the Mahinda eKUV100. The eVX has been designed under the automaker Imaginext philosophy, and it looks stylish with sharp character lines, flat fascia, LED lights etc. The skid plates, sporty wheels, flared fenders, and side sills add zing to the concept EV.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2023; market launch in 2025

Kia EV9 Concept

Kia EV9 revealed for Indian audience for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.

Kia Motor India showcased the much-anticipated EV9 concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric concept SUV appears with sharp contours and LED lighting at the front and rear. The Kia EV9 concept claims to have previewed the South Korean auto major's future design philosophy that will be incorporated in all the upcoming electric SUVs of the Hyundai group-owned car brand. This Audi e-Tron and Mercedes EQS rivalling electric SUV will be positioned in the D2 segment. It boasts features like three-row seating, solar panels on the roof for additional range without recharging the batteries, a pop-up steering wheel and an ultra-large 27-inch touchscreen display. However, it is unlikely that all these features will be available in the production model. It also features suicidal doors, a panoramic sunroof, sustainable materials on seats and upholstery.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept showcased for the first time in India

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023.

Toyota showcased its first-ever pure electric car bZ4X, at the Auto Expo 2023, which looks absolutely cool. This car is also the first from the carmaker's EVs from the bZ series, which spawns seven models, including the new b3ZX that has already been unveiled in China. Based on the Toyota e-TNGA architecture, which is a dedicated platform for electric vehicles, the Toyota bZ4X comes with lots of cuts and creases and appears very sharp and sporty in terms of visual aesthetics. What's more interesting is that the production-spec Toyota bZ4X's styling appears closer to the concept version it displayed earlier. The car gets design elements like connected LED headlamps and taillights, which give it a nice and modern vibe. The body cladding adds muscle to the overall visual appearance. The car gets single and dual-motor configurations with a powerful 71.4 kWh battery pack.

Also Read : Toyota bZ4X EV makes appearance at Auto Expo 2023

First Published Date: