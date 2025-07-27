Audi TT likely to come back in electric avatar, concept to debut in September 2025

The Audi TT went out of production in 2023. Considered as one of the most popular sports cars, the Audi TT seems to be gearing up for a comeback, but this time in an all-electric guise. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has revealed that the German luxury car manufacturer is readying a concept model for debut in September this year.

Interestingly, the Volkswagen AG-owned car manufacturer is testing a prototype that has been spotted wearing camouflage. The test mule spotted was based on the upcoming Porsche 718 EV.

German publication Bild has reported that the upcoming Audi concept model that is expected to preview the electric version of the TT will be christened as TT Moment 2.0. Audi CEO has said that this electric concept car will debut this fall and will be unveiled during the Munich Motor Show.

The report claims that the Audi TT Moment 2.0 will be larger than the TT that has been discontinued. The report also claims that it would come as a shrunk-down iteration of the Audi A5 Coupe/Convertible. In that case, it would be positioned between a TT and R8 when it enters production. The report stated that the production version of the concept model would enter manufacturing in the next two years. The report further stated that the TT successor could come considerably sportier and be offered with an available dual motor setup, which means each motor will be powering one axle and sending power to all four wheels.

Audi has not revealed any details about the electric sports car yet. However, with the Porsche 718 Electric's launch pushed back to 2027 due to battery issues, the Audi model too would come around that time only. We can expect that more details about the Audi TT electric sports car to be revealed in the coming months, before the Munich Motor Show.

