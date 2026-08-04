Audi teases new A2 e-tron; to be brand’s most efficient car yet

German automaker Audi has unveiled details and camouflaged prototype images of the upcoming A2 e-tron . Additionally, the company has confirmed that the electric hatchback is expected to be the most energy-efficient production model in its history and is expected to make its debut later this year.

Audi has previewed the A2 e-tron, its most energy-efficient EV yet, featuring a 61 kWh battery, 453 km WLTP range, 0.24 drag coefficient, V2L/V2H capabilities, and debut later this year

The A2 e-tron has been developed with an emphasis on maximising energy efficiency. Equipped with the optional efficiency package, the hatchback recorded a preliminary WLTP-rated energy consumption of 12.8 kWh per 100 km, equivalent to 7.81 km per kWh, making it Audi's most efficient production vehicle to date.





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Audi A2 e-Tron: Aerodynamics

According to the company, the efficiency figures are the result of advanced aerodynamic engineering, a highly optimised electric powertrain and a battery pack designed specifically for everyday driving. The optional Efficiency Package further reduces energy consumption by up to 0.9 kWh per 100 km compared to the standard model.

Aerodynamic performance has also been significantly improved, with the A2 e-tron achieving a drag coefficient of just 0.24, the lowest ever recorded for a compact Audi. To achieve this, the hatchback features a streamlined front fascia, a flowing roofline, a fully enclosed underbody, air curtains, wheel arch gap reducers and an upright rear profile. An active front cooling intake remains closed during regular driving to minimise drag but automatically opens under high-load conditions, rapid charging or elevated temperatures to improve battery and power electronics cooling.





Audi A2 e-Tron: Exterior and Powertrain

The prototype also previews styling elements, including split LED headlamps, L-shaped front air intakes, aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels, wide rectangular LED tail lamps and subtly flared wheel arches, while its overall silhouette pays homage to the original A2.

The entry-level A2 e-tron will be powered by a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering 58 kWh of usable capacity. The battery powers a rear-mounted 190 hp APP350 electric motor and is expected to deliver a WLTP-certified driving range of approximately 453 km. The battery adopts a cell-to-pack architecture for improved packaging efficiency and supports regular 100 per cent charging without the degradation concerns commonly associated with other battery chemistries.

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Audi has also enhanced drivetrain efficiency through the use of silicon carbide power electronics, revised stator windings, thinner motor laminations and a low-friction transmission system. Additionally, the A2 e-tron will also include the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality with up to 2.3 kW of power output, alongside Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) capability that enables the vehicle to serve as an energy storage solution for compatible homes. While Audi has so far confirmed only the 140 kW variant, the electric hatchback is expected to receive additional powertrain options in the future. The ID 4 is expected to get the larger battery options in the future, as it is based on the same platform as the Volkswagen ID 3 Neo.

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