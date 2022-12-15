Audi Q8 e-tron hits production lines, will sit on top of electric SUV pyramid

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Production of the all-new Audi Q8 e-tron has commenced at the company plant in Brussels as the Germans look to further strengthen their lineup of battery-powered models on offer across markets. The Audi Q8 e-tron will be at the very top of the company's electric SUV lineup which also boasts of models like Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback.
The Brussels plant has been home to the e-tron since 2018 and around 1.6 lakh units have been delivered from here thus far. As such, it was a natural choice to also be the home for the incoming Audi Q8 e-tron and will be for the subsequent Q8 Sportback e-tron as well. Both models sport distinct front and rear designs, highlighted by characteristic Singleframe mask, the inverted grille, and blade above the redesigned rear diffuser. The Q8 e-tron is the first model to feature the new model badge with Audi lettering on the B-pillar.
In terms of dimensions, the Audi Q8 e-tron stretches 4.915 meters and has a width of 1.937 meters. It is also 1.633 meters tall. While it has a wheelbase of 2.928 meters, the SUV also offers a cargo space of 569 litres.
At the very core of the Audi Q8 e-tron boasts of a 106.0-kWh battery pack which means it claims to go around 600 kms before needing to be plugged in for a recharge. There is around 402 hp and 665 Nm of torque for the taking. And because the model will be at the pinnacle of the electric lineup, also expect the Q8 e-tron to be packed to the brim with features and have a cabin that has most materials sourced via a recycling process.