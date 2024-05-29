Audi Q6 e-tron lineup expanded with rear-wheel drive variant. Check details

Audi has introduced a new rear-wheel drive variant of its Q6 e-tron, which Audi claims to be highly efficient, further expanding the lineup of this all-electric SUV. This new model features a maximum output of 240 kW and is equipped with a 100 kWh high-voltage battery. It joins the previously launched Audi Q6 e-tron quattro, with a system output of 285 kW, and the SQ6 e-tron, boasting a system output of 380 kW.

The Audi Q6 e-tron performance boasts of a claimed range of up to 641 kilometers, as per the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). The Audi e-tron GT boasts ultra-fast charging, adding 260 kilometers of range in 10 minutes with a compatible high-power charging stations, Audi claims.

This new variant features a rear-wheel drive setup powered by a compact yet powerful permanent magnet synchronous motor. The motor punches out 240 kW and rockets the car from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 6.6 seconds, according to Audi.

Also Read : India-bound Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV gets a long wheelbase version for China

The cabin of the Audi Q6 e-tron features a 14.5-inch central curved display with its own AI avatar, extending into an 11.9-inch driver display behind the steering wheel. Additionally, the front passenger seat gets a 10.9-inch infotainment unit. An optional augmented reality heads-up display is available, projecting images onto the windshield that appear 650 feet ahead of the car. The Q6 e-tron also features connected technology and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The Audi Q6 e-tron made its global debut in March this year. Based on the PPE architecture, it shares its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan EV under the Volkswagen umbrella, marking the first use of this platform for an Audi. The Audi Q6 e-tron rides on a brand new platform designed specifically for electric vehicles. This architecture, called the PPE, uses an 800-volt electrical system and features two electric motors positioned towards the rear for optimal weight distribution and sporty handling.

The PPE platform is built with maximising space in mind. With a length of 4,771 mm, a width of 1,993 mm, and a height of 1,648 mm, the Q6 e-tron offers ample legroom for passengers in the back seat. This versatile platform will serve as the foundation for upcoming generations of Audi electric cars.

First Published Date: