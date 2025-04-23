AUDI debuts China-exclusive E5 Sportback EV as debutante product. Here’s what it gets

AUDI ’s new China-specific sub-brand, AUDI, has introduced its first model—the E5 Sportback electric vehicle. This development is part of Audi’s partnership with SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation) as the company adjusts to increasing competition from local electric carmakers in China, such as Zeekr and Yangwang.

The E5 Sportback is AUDI's response to the quickly-changing demands of Chinese luxury EV shoppers. With significant competition from local brands like Zeekr and Yangwang, AUDI is looking to differentiate itself with a product that brings together all the elegance of a high-end vehicle and the latest tech. The E5 Sportback is the first in a series of China-specific models developed on a shared Advanced Digitized Platform, which also underpins the MG IM L6.

Interestingly the MG IM L6 made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. However, that was just a showcase and it is not yet confirmed whether the model will be launched in India.

AUDI E5 Sportback: Dimensions and Design

Measuring 4881mm in length and 1995mm in width, the five-door AUDI E5 Sportback is directly positioned in the executive sedan space, and rivals the likes of the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

A break from the usual Audi design, the E5 Sportback features sleeker wheel arches and an all-new front grille that's differently illuminated, replacing the four-ring badge with a simpler capital-letter "AUDI" logo. The lighting system features slim Matrix LED headlights and an equally slim rear light design.

AUDI E5 Sportback: Specifications

Power options on the AUDI E5 range from 220kW up to a blistering 579kW in the top variant, which AUDI claims can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Every variant features a robust 100kWh battery, offering a maximum range of up to 770km—though the testing standard for this figure hasn't been disclosed.

Charging speeds are also a standout, thanks to an 800-volt system that enables 370 km of range to be added in only 10 minutes, given compatible infrastructure.

AUDI E5 Sportback: Cabin and features

Inside, the cabin is a mesh of luxury with tech-savvy features. There's ambient lighting, speaker-integrated headrests, a fragrance diffuser, and a highlight feature of a 27-inch curved 4K screen that splits the infotainment system and digital cluster. AI integration in voice and touch control, in addition to wireless phone chargers with 50W power and cooling, are also available.

After the E5 Sportback, AUDI will introduce two additional electric vehicles in 2026 and 2027. These cars, similar to the E5, are likely to remain China-specific.

