Audi A2 to be revived as an entry-level compact EV; three new SUVs in the works

Audi has chalked out a busy 2026 for itself, having recently launched the SQ8 SUV on our shores after pulling the wraps off the new plug-in hybrid RS5 lineup. But the German carmaker has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, and in its latest financial report, it laid out its plans to launch a range of new models over the course of this year. These include an updated EV, two full-size SUVs, and an electrified revival of one of the most unique nameplates in the history of the Four Rings brand.

Audi A2 gets all-electric revival

The original Audi A2 was a sub-4m MPV-styled hatchback carrying tallboy overalls, a lightweight aluminium unibody construction and efficient powertrain options

The Audi A2 e-tron will be unveiled in mid-2026 during the fall season (September-November), reviving the two-decade-old nameplate as an entry-level electric MPV-styled hatchback in the compact segment. The original A2 was a sub-4m offering known for its dorky, tall boy design, lightweight aluminium unibody construction and impressive mileage. Launched in 2000, sales were discontinued in just five years, owing to its looks not winning any favours among potential buyers

The A2 will now be revived in all-electric guise, with the teaser image showcasing a tall and stout design that harks back to the original model, while carrying a more contemporary lighting signature that aligns closely with Audi’s current design ethos. Billed as the A2 e-tron, it will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform that underpins the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, with the aim of lowering the barrier of entry to the carmaker’s EV lineup.

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Audi CEO Gernot Döllner claims the upcoming EV will bring high efficiency and digital connectivity alongside practicality to make it suited for everyday city commutes. While technical details are still under wraps, the A2 e-tron will likely follow in the footsteps of its predecessor’s lightweight build and aero-optimised design to churn out high single-charge range figures.

Three new SUVs in the pipeline

The next-generation Audi Q7 will be launched later this year, alongside the all-new Q9 SUV to be positioned as the next flagship offering

The Audi A2 e-tron is not the only model that will leave Ingolstadt this year, with the carmaker announcing plans to unveil three new premium SUVs in 2026. This includes the next generation of the 7-seater Q7 as well as an updated iteration of the Q4 e-tron. The spotlight, however, shines on the upcoming Audi Q9, an all-new full-size SUV that will be positioned as the largest offering above the Q7. Although Audi remains tight-lipped for now, it said that this model has been designed specifically for the US market. Expected to debut with hybrid and conventional ICE powertrains, the Q9 will take its place as the flagship SUV in the carmaker’s global lineup.

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