Ather to unveil first mass-market electric scooter on new EL platform at Community Day 2026

Ather Energy has confirmed that it will unveil its first mass-market electric scooter based on the new EL platform at Ather Community Day 2026. The annual event will take place on August 29 in Bengaluru and will also showcase new developments across software, charging infrastructure and the overall ownership ecosystem.

The upcoming scooter will mark Ather's entry into the more affordable electric scooter segment, targeting buyers in the ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh price bracket.

New EL platform to underpin future Ather models

The EL platform is Ather's first all-new vehicle architecture since the introduction of the 450 platform. According to the company, it has been developed from the ground up with a focus on scalability, manufacturing efficiency and flexibility, allowing it to support multiple future products across different segments.

The first production scooter based on this architecture is expected to play an important role in expanding Ather's presence beyond the premium electric scooter market. Currently, the company's portfolio consists of the performance-focused Ather 450 range and the family-oriented Rizta lineup.

By entering the more accessible price segment, Ather aims to significantly expand its addressable market and compete more aggressively with rivals in the high-volume electric scooter space.

Also Read : Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging

More than just a new scooter

Apart from the new EL platform scooter, Ather has confirmed that Community Day 2026 will also feature several announcements related to technology, charging solutions and connected ownership experiences.

While the company has not revealed specific details, the event is expected to showcase improvements aimed at making ownership more seamless through software enhancements, charging innovations and ecosystem upgrades.

Ather Community Day has become a key annual event

This year's Community Day carries the theme "A New Dawn of Magic" and will bring together thousands of Ather owners, technology enthusiasts, automotive fans and industry partners in Bengaluru.

Over the past few years, the event has become Ather's platform for unveiling major products and technologies. At the 2025 edition, the company introduced the EL platform for the first time, showcased the Redux concept vehicle, revealed its next-generation fast-charging technology and announced AtherStack 7.0.

The 2025 event attracted more than 4,000 attendees, making it one of India's largest community-driven automotive technology events.

What to expect

Although technical specifications of the upcoming scooter remain under wraps, its positioning suggests that it will sit below the existing Ather 450 lineup and target mainstream buyers looking for an affordable electric scooter.

More details, including the scooter's design, battery options, features and launch timeline, are expected to be announced closer to Ather Community Day 2026 on August 29.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: